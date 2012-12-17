Golf-Two-time defending champ Nordqvist takes first-round LPGA lead
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
Dec 17 Leading money winners on the 2012-13 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday: 1. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 237,750 euros 2. Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 192,000 3. Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 174,759 4. Steve Webster (England) 106,925 5. Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 80,557 6. Eduardo de la Riva (Spain) 73,939 7. Gregory Bourdy (France) 73,125 7. Andy Sullivan (England) 73,125 9. Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 39,169 10. Keith Horne (South Africa) 37,850 10. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 37,850 12. Matthew Nixon (England) 32,644 13. Richard Bland (England) 32,325 13. George Coetzee (South Africa) 32,325 15. Tim Clark (South Africa) 29,119 15. Morten Orum Madsen (Denmark) 29,119 17. Bjorn Akesson (Sweden) 28,913 18. Branden Grace (South Africa) 27,750 19. Justin Walters (South Africa) 26,591 20. David Howell (England) 25,809 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
June 2 Jason Dufner eagled the par-four 18th in firing another seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village on Friday to extend his lead early in the second round of the Memorial with a tournament record 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130.