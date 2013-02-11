Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament scores

June 1 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Thursday in Dublin, Ohio -7 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 65 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 65 -6 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 66 -5 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 67 -4 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 68 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 68 -3 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 Br