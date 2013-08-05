UPDATE 1-Golf-Masters under way, Johnson hopeful of recovering from injury
* Tributes to Arnold Palmer at sombre opening ceremony (Adds later details)
Aug 5 Leading money winners on the 2013 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday: 1. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1,705,706 euros 2. Justin Rose (England) 1,632,024 3. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,592,701 4. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 1,263,618 5. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 1,217,004 6. Branden Grace (South Africa) 1,067,573 7. Ernie Els (South Africa) 1,034,721 8. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1,004,795 9. Ian Poulter (England) 961,812 10. Brett Rumford (Australia) 946,284 11. Lee Westwood (England) 914,391 12. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 880,425 13. Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 875,631 14. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 826,072 15. Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 821,744 16. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 735,467 17. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 735,237 18. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 707,482 19. Chris Wood (England) 688,574 20. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 683,795 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
* Tributes to Arnold Palmer at sombre opening ceremony (Adds later details)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 World number one Dustin Johnson made progress toward competing in the U.S. Masters on Thursday after injuring his back during a freak fall on a staircase, according to a Golf Digest report.
April 6 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the Masters at the par-72 course on Thursday in Augusta, Georgia holes played rounds -3 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 5 -2 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 3 Russell Henley (U.S.) 14 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 9 -1 Russell Knox (Britain) 3 Fred C