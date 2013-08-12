Golf-American Thompson leads by two at ANA Inspiration
April 1 American Lexi Thompson built on her success at the ANA Inspiration with a third-round five-under-par 67 on Saturday to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round.
Aug 12 Leading money winners on the 2013 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday: 1. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2,118,961 euros 2. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,693,388 3. Justin Rose (England) 1,661,024 4. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 1,265,514 5. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 1,228,188 6. Branden Grace (South Africa) 1,069,469 7. Ernie Els (South Africa) 1,036,616 8. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1,016,700 9. Ian Poulter (England) 973,716 10. Brett Rumford (Australia) 948,180 11. Lee Westwood (England) 943,639 12. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 882,321 13. Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 877,527 14. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 826,072 15. Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 821,744 16. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 756,699 17. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 749,550 18. Marc Warren (Scotland) 736,862 19. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 719,387 20. Chris Wood (England) 690,469 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
April 1 American Lexi Thompson built on her success at the ANA Inspiration with a third-round five-under-par 67 on Saturday to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round.
* Kang vying for late Masters invite (Adds Kang, Fowler quotes)
March 31 South Korea's Kang Sung-hoon, who needs a win this week to earn a U.S. Masters invite, led by six shots after the second round of the Shell Houston Open on Friday while the final Augusta tune-up ended early for a quartet of major champions.