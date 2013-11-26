Golf-Lee motors away in final round for six-stroke Kia Classic win
March 27 South Korean Lee Mi-rim turned a close Kia Classic into a procession, charging clear for a six-stroke victory in Carslbad, California on Sunday.
Nov 26 Leading money winners on the 2014 European Tour Race to Dubai on Tuesday: 1. Morten Orum Madsen (Denmark) 174,350 euros 2. Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 101,310 2. Hennie Otto (South Africa) 101,310 4. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 49,720 4. Marco Crespi (Italy) 49,720 6. Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 38,940 7. Trevor Fisher Jnr (South Africa) 29,755 7. Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 29,755 9. Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 20,625 10. Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 16,500 10. Andy Sullivan (England) 16,500 12. Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 13,486 12. Peter Whiteford (Scotland) 13,486 12. Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 13,486 12. Thomas Levet (France) 13,486 12. Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 13,486 17. Jorge Campillo (Spain) 11,220 17. Ross Fisher (England) 11,220 17. James Morrison (England) 11,220 17. Tom Lewis (England) 11,220 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
March 26 Jon Rahm blamed a loud noise, reported as a slamming portable toilet door, for a poor chip shot at the final hole that cost him a chance of forcing extra holes in his final against Dustin Johnson at the WGC-Dell Match Play on Sunday.
March 27 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1903 2. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1753 3. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1751 4. (7) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1256 5. (4) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1140 6. (6) Pat Perez (U.S.) 1041 7. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1036 8. (8) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 926 9. (11) Marc Leishman (Australia) 847 10. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 838 11. (10) Gary Woodland (U.S.)