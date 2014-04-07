April 7 Leading money winners on the 2014 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday: 1. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 1,087,034 euros 2. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,033,316 3. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 915,844 4. Victor Dubuisson (France) 868,112 5. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 829,936 6. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 694,187 7. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 619,974 8. George Coetzee (South Africa) 562,577 9. Branden Grace (South Africa) 527,617 10. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 476,384 11. Ernie Els (South Africa) 466,694 12. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 441,798 13. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 408,991 14. Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 400,075 15. Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 383,988 16. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 379,881 17. Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 374,149 18. Ross Fisher (England) 369,417 19. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 358,800 20. Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 355,028 (Compiled by Josh Reich)