April 7 Leading money winners on the 2014
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 1,087,034 euros
2. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,033,316
3. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 915,844
4. Victor Dubuisson (France) 868,112
5. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 829,936
6. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 694,187
7. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 619,974
8. George Coetzee (South Africa) 562,577
9. Branden Grace (South Africa) 527,617
10. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 476,384
11. Ernie Els (South Africa) 466,694
12. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 441,798
13. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 408,991
14. Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 400,075
15. Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 383,988
16. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 379,881
17. Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 374,149
18. Ross Fisher (England) 369,417
19. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 358,800
20. Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 355,028
