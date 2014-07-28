July 28Leading money winners on the 2014
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2,634,933 euros
2. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,621,367
3. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1,571,776
4. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1,533,128
5. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 1,427,922
6. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 1,241,052
7. Justin Rose (England) 1,211,553
8. Victor Dubuisson (France) 1,209,642
9. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1,191,167
10. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,096,713
11. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1,088,822
12. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,072,771
13. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 1,041,249
14. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 897,947
15. Shane Lowry (Ireland) 895,787
16. Miko Ilonen (Finland) 838,142
17. Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 780,057
18. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 757,929
19. Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 714,160
20. George Coetzee (South Africa) 700,993
(Compiled by Caroline Helly)