Aug 4 Leading money winners on the 2014 European
Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 3,774,512 euros
2. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2,242,117
3. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,693,987
4. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1,568,693
5. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 1,475,963
6. Justin Rose (England) 1,440,959
7. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 1,282,390
8. Victor Dubuisson (France) 1,261,407
9. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1,257,456
10. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,199,391
11. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,130,602
12. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 1,127,352
13. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1,125,784
14. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 1,084,077
15. Shane Lowry (Ireland) 895,787
16. Miko Ilonen (Finland) 870,449
17. Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 814,691
18. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 793,495
19. Lee Westwood (England) 741,853
20. Pablo Larrazabal 725,405
(Compiled by Caroline Helly)