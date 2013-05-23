VIRGINIA WATER, England May 23 European Tour chief executive George O'Grady has apologised for giving an inappropriate reaction to the Tiger Woods-Sergio Garcia row.

"I deeply regret using an inappropriate word in a live interview for Sky Sports for which I unreservedly apologise," O'Grady said in a statement at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

O'Grady had earlier been interviewed on Sky Sports television.

"We accept all races on the European Tour, we take it very strongly," O'Grady said.

"Most of Sergio's friends are coloured athletes in the United States and he is absolutely abject in his apology and we accepted it."

