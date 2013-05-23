Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 23 European Tour chief executive George O'Grady has apologised for giving an inappropriate reaction to the Tiger Woods-Sergio Garcia row.
"I deeply regret using an inappropriate word in a live interview for Sky Sports for which I unreservedly apologise," O'Grady said in a statement at the PGA Championship on Thursday.
O'Grady had earlier been interviewed on Sky Sports television.
"We accept all races on the European Tour, we take it very strongly," O'Grady said.
"Most of Sergio's friends are coloured athletes in the United States and he is absolutely abject in his apology and we accepted it."
(Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.