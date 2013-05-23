British Open Golf winner Darren Clarke (L) and George O'Grady, chief executive of the European Tour, pose on the 18th Green of Royal Portrush Golf Club during the announcement that the course will hold the 2012 Irish Open January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

VIRGINIA WATER, England European Tour chief executive George O'Grady has apologised for giving an inappropriate reaction to this week's Tiger Woods-Sergio Garcia racism row.

"I deeply regret using an inappropriate word in a live interview for Sky Sports for which I unreservedly apologise," O'Grady said in a statement at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

The tour chief gave a television interview to Sky earlier in the day during which he said: "We accept all races on the European Tour, we take it very strongly.

"Most of Sergio's friends are coloured athletes in the United States and he is absolutely abject in his apology and we accepted it."

Garcia said "sorry" 11 times on Wednesday and used the word "apology" on five occasions after causing a furore by making a "fried chicken" jibe at world number one Woods.

The Spaniard said his comment, made at the European Tour Player of the Year awards on Tuesday, was "stupid and out of place" and said he regretted it the moment he made it.

Fourteen-times major winner Woods, whose relationship with the Spaniard has always been frosty at best, was in unforgiving mood when he gave his reaction to Garcia's jibe.

"The comment that was made wasn't silly. It was wrong, hurtful and clearly inappropriate," the American said on his Twitter account.

Garcia's remark came when he was asked on stage whether he would be inviting Woods for dinner during next month's U.S. Open in Pennsylvania.

"We will have him round every night," said the world number 14. "We will serve fried chicken."

Fried chicken has become a racial stereotype in the United States when referring to African-Americans - a reference to the days before the abolition of slavery when chicken was believed to be a staple part of the diet.

Garcia moved quickly to explain his remark, at first issuing an apology through the European Tour.

NEWS CONFERENCE

The 33-year-old Spaniard then took part in a hastily-arranged news conference on the eve of the PGA Championship at Wentworth to underline his regret.

"I want to send an apology," said Garcia. "I didn't want to offend anyone...I was caught off-guard by the question.

"I answered a question that was clearly made towards me as a joke with a silly remark but in no way was the comment meant in a racist manner. I understand my answer was totally stupid and out of place and...I can't say sorry enough about that.

"I'd also like to say sorry to the European Tour and to my Ryder Cup team mates for taking the shine away from what was a wonderful dinner that we all thoroughly enjoyed until that moment," said Garcia.

"Finally, and most importantly, I want to apologise to Tiger. I feel sick about it, I'm truly, truly sorry and hope we can kind of settle things down and move on."

Garcia and Woods fell out this month after an incident at the Players Championship in Florida.

The Spaniard blamed a roar from the crowd watching Woods for an errant shot when the two men were playing in the same group.

The gallery erupted during Garcia's backswing upon seeing the world number one reach for his five-wood for a daring escape from a tee shot that finished deep into the trees.

The pair subsequently made clear they have never been the best of friends but Garcia said that he had already tried to contact Woods in a bid to make amends for his "fried chicken" remark.

"I don't have Tiger's phone number but I have called his manager," the Spaniard said. "He didn't pick up but I left a message and told him I was very sorry and I would love to talk to them as soon as possible to make sure everything is okay.

"I told him how sorry I am and that obviously it was a bad comment that shouldn't have been said."

Asked if the incident could somehow bring the two men closer, Garcia replied: "I hope so".

(Editing by Ed Osmond)