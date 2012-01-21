GEORGE, South Africa Jan 21 European Ryder Cup
captain Jose Maria Olazabal is chasing a fairytale victory after
surging to within two shots of the leaders in the third round of
the Volvo Golf Champions event on Saturday.
The 45-year-old is the lowest-ranked player in the field at
number 596 but a one-under 72 gave the Spaniard an eight-under
tally of 211, two behind Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts (69) and
South African Branden Grace (75).
Olazabal, who won the U.S. Masters in 1994 and 1999, has
struggled badly with rheumatism and has made only sporadic
appearances on the European Tour in recent years.
"There is always a chance you might not win again when your
game is off," he told reporters. "It's hard to be positive at
times but I know I can fight."
Olazabal, who will skipper holders Europe in the biennial
Ryder Cup match against the United States in Illinois in
September, has won 23 times in a glittering career on the tour.
The popular Spaniard's last victory came at the Mallorca
Classic in 2005 and he had to dig deep to keep his title
aspirations alive on Saturday when blustery winds and steady
rain sent scores rocketing.
A wayward drive at the first hole cost Olazabal a bogey five
and he also found trouble at the par-three 17th where he carded
a five.
"It would mean a lot (to win)," he said after ending his
round with four birdies in the last six holes. "I'm excited
about what I have to do tomorrow.
"It would be a great achievement just to hit seven or eight
solid drives - as I do on the practice range."
