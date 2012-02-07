DUBAI Feb 7 Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen,
one of the hottest young prospects on the European Tour,
believes the achievements of world number two Rory McIlroy can
inspire him to a breakthrough first victory.
Olesen, who turned 22 in December, finished 48th on the
money-list in his rookie season last year.
He then came charging out of the blocks at the start of the
2012 campaign, finishing eighth in a strong field including
McIlroy, world number one Luke Donald, third-ranked Lee Westwood
and number four Martin Kaymer at last month's Abu Dhabi
Championship.
Olesen found last week's Qatar Masters harder going in the
high winds of Doha, ending up in 59th place.
"My main goal is to win my first tournament," he told
Reuters in an interview ahead of this week's Dubai Desert
Classic. "Every tournament I'm trying to be there on the Sunday
and at least have the opportunity to win.
"I think what Rory has done is incredible. He's a great
player and it helps us young guys to see it's possible to go out
there and win the big tournaments."
Briton McIlroy, 22, bounced back from an agonising near-miss
at last year's U.S. Masters by romping to a record eight-shot
triumph at the U.S. Open.
He became the youngest winner of the tournament since 1923
and it was his first victory in a major championship.
Thomas Bjorn, twice a Ryder Cup player and a 13-times winner
on the European Tour, said Olesen was an outstanding young
golfer.
"Sometimes there is talent that stands out," the 40-year-old
Bjorn told reporters in Dubai.
"I saw Sergio Garcia arrive on the scene, Rory arrive on the
scene and this boy (Olesen) has it all, everything to be a world
class player.
"When you're young, patience is one of the things you don't
have ... it's going to come for Olesen because the talent is
there," Bjorn added.
"I honestly think we have not seen a talent like this in
Danish golf ever."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)