SINGAPORE Nov 14 Having come within a
whisker of a surprise victory at the $6 million Singapore Open,
little-known Filipino Juvic Pagunsan was pondering what might
have been after narrowly missing a five-foot putt for victory.
The 33-year-old world number 492 grazed the cup with his
short putt for victory on the first play-off hole and Spain's
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano seized his reprieve to seal victory
and a $1 million winner's prize on the next with a birdie four.
"When he missed his first putt, I thought to myself 'this is
my big chance to win' but I missed it. It was very close,"
Pagunsan told reporters at the Sentosa Golf Club on Monday after
the twice rain-delayed playoff was finally completed.
Fernandez-Castano had said he had struggled to sleep and
suffered from a heavy dose of nerves after collecting his fifth
European Tour title but the laid-back Pagunsan laughed when
asked if he had suffered similarly.
"Yes, I did sleep. Actually I forgot I was playing this
morning. I woke up at six in the morning and went straight to
the golf course."
Smiling and waving to the galleries at every opportunity,
the diminutive player with the silky-smooth swing proved a
popular figure as he fired a four-under-par 67 in his third and
final round of the European Tour co-sanctioned event on Sunday.
That round was completed with a 12-foot birdie putt on the
18th to give himself a chance of victory which drew a beaming
smile from the player and roars of appreciation from the crowd
at an event reduced to 54 holes because of bad weather.
However, that green became the scene of frustration on
Monday as his 10-foot birdie putt trickled by on the second
extra hole in front of a sparse audience, allowing
Fernandez-Castano to sink an effort from a few feet closer for
victory.
"I read the putt really good and hit my putt really good but
the ball did not break much. When it was close to the hole it
went straight (when) it was supposed to turn left," Pagunsan
bemoaned.
But while there was obvious frustration at the near miss and
the lucrative two-year exemption on the European Tour that went
with it, Pagunsan, who only started playing golf when he was 15,
was looking at the positives.
Having looked in danger of finishing outside the top 60 and
not retaining his card on the Asian Tour prior to the event,
Pagunsan is now aiming to win the money list, having jumped from
53rd to first with the $666,660 runners-up cheque.
"It surprises me because I am in the top now. I almost lost
my card this year. I want to get the Order of Merit (title). I
really want to get that. It is a big achievement for my life."
"Hopefully, I work hard every tournament. I prepare for
every tournament. Who knows, maybe Juvic can play the big
events," Pagunsan said.
