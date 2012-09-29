U.S. Olympian Michael Phelps hits his tee shot on the third hole during the Captains and Celebrity Scramble at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian with 22 medals including 18 golds, will join Oscar Pistorius at next week's Dunhill Links pro-am golf event in Scotland.

Phelps retired after the London Olympics last month and has teamed up with 14-times major winner Tiger Woods's former coach Hank Haney for a golf reality TV show having taken up the game in 2008 following his eight-gold effort in China.

A statement from organisers said Pistorius, the first double amputee to feature in an Olympics when he raced in London, will also be present at the $5 million tournament that will have 10 major winners in the field.

