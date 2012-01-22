GEORGE, South Africa Jan 22 South
Africans Branden Grace, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen will
play off for the Volvo Golf Champions title after they all
finished on 12-under-par following the final round at the
Fancourt Links on Sunday.
Grace shovelled a four-foot birdie putt wide on the par-five
18th hole to close with a 71 for a total of 280.
Els birdied the 18th hole to shoot a six-under-par 67, while
Goosen birdied the last two holes to complete a 70.
Joint overnight leader Nicolas Colsaerts sent a three-foot
par putt wide on the 18th hole to miss the playoff, which will
be sudden death on the 18th.
