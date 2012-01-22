GEORGE, South Africa Jan 22 South Africans Branden Grace, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen will play off for the Volvo Golf Champions title after they all finished on 12-under-par following the final round at the Fancourt Links on Sunday.

Grace shovelled a four-foot birdie putt wide on the par-five 18th hole to close with a 71 for a total of 280.

Els birdied the 18th hole to shoot a six-under-par 67, while Goosen birdied the last two holes to complete a 70.

Joint overnight leader Nicolas Colsaerts sent a three-foot par putt wide on the 18th hole to miss the playoff, which will be sudden death on the 18th.

(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories