By John O'Brien

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Filipino Juvic Pagunsan and Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano will have to sit out a weather warning before they can complete a sudden-death playoff to decide the winner of the Singapore Open on Sunday.

Both men finished on 14-under par for the $6 million co-sanctioned event and were only able to tee off on the par-five 18th playoff hole before the threat of thunder forced organisers to call the pair in for their own safety.

In regulation play, Pagunsan drained a 12-foot birdie putt on the last to record a four-under 67 before overnight leader Fernandez-Castano recovered to hole a similar length putt for par after finding water off the tee.

The Spaniard had held a four-stroke lead at the turn and appeared to be cruising to victory, but a dramatic collapse on the back-nine saw him drop three shots as the pressure began to tell on the 31-year-old at the $6 million co-sanctioned event.

Once the weather clears, the pair will head back to the 18th, where Fernandez-Castano will be looking for his fifth European Tour victory and first since 2008, while Pagunsan will be hoping for a maiden victory on the circuit.

Anthony Kim (64) and Louis Oosthuizen (65) both stormed up the leaderboard to finish one behind the leading pair at a tournament reduced to 54 holes following two lengthy weather delays on Friday and Saturday.

