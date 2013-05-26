Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 26 British pair Simon Khan and Marc Warren and Italian Matteo Manassero will take part in a sudden-death playoff after the trio finished on 10-under 278 in the PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John Mehaffey)
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.