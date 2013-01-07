Jan 7 European Ryder Cup trio Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia and Paul Lawrie will compete at this month's $2.5 million Qatar Masters, organisers said on Monday.

Kaymer, who holed the putt that ensured Europe retained the Ryder Cup against the United States in Illinois in September, has a good record in the Middle East having won the Abu Dhabi Championship three times.

"I'm playing well after a slow start to last season and it was great to finish the year with a trophy in South Africa," the German said about his win in last month's Sun City Challenge.

"The excitement of the Ryder Cup was amazing. I may never experience a moment like that again. I'm still proud I was able to come through for my team mates," Kaymer told the official tournament website (www.qatar-masters.com).

Scot Lawrie will be defending the Qatar Masters title he won 12 months ago.

The Jan. 23-26 tournament is part of the European Tour's Middle East swing which also includes next week's Abu Dhabi event featuring world number one Rory McIlroy and 14-times major winner Tiger Woods and the Jan. 31-Feb. 3 Dubai Desert Classic. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)