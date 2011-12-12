DUBAI Dec 12 Spaniard Alvaro Quiros beat
Luke Donald to the Dubai World Championship title but he is
still in awe of the record-breaking Briton's nerves of steel and
tenacity under pressure.
"Luke is unbelievable," the 28-year-old Quiros told
reporters after Donald came third in the blazing heat of the
United Arab Emirates on Sunday. "You can never count him out.
"He's always coming back, always coming at you. It's not
easy being number one in the world when everybody wants to catch
you," he said after finishing two shots ahead of 42-year-old
Briton Paul Lawrie and three in front of Donald.
"The mental statement is the one that moves a real golfer
and you can see it in Luke. He obviously feels so good under
pressure."
World number one Donald's third-place finish in Dubai made
sure he became the first player to win the orders of merit in
Europe and the United States.
The willowy 6-foot-3 Quiros is one of the longest hitters in
world golf but can be terribly wayward off the tee and he
acknowledges that, despite his smiling demeanour, he is often
prone to negative thoughts on the course.
"There are always two ways to see the bottle -- half-empty
or half-full," said the Dubai specialist after adding the World
Championship to his Desert Classic success in the same city in
February.
"I've spent so much time looking at the bottle half-empty so
it's now time to see it the other way. That's the right way to
look at it too."
Quiros's victory at the Greg Norman-designed Earth course on
Sunday, the sixth of his career on the European Tour, lifted him
to fourth in the points list for next year's Ryder Cup and
secured his place in all four major championships in 2012.
The win, he said, was a product of hard toil on the practice
range in recent weeks.
"I've been working on my swing for two or three months
because I want to become a more consistent player," he said
after soaring from 52nd to 21st in the world rankings.
"It is not completely mechanical yet but this is what I must
do. A better swing is the way to go for me."
The big advantage he has over his rivals, though, is length
and that was an asset that once again came in useful on the
620-yard 18th hole on Sunday.
Quiros made the green after two booming efforts with his
three-wood before he rolled in a curling, right-to-left, 50-foot
putt for an eagle three and celebrated with a series of
theatrical fist pumps.
"That putt was perfect, simply genius," he said, laughing.
