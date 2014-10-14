ASH England Patrick Reed is unlikely to be repeating his Ryder Cup whooping and hollering at this week's Volvo World Match Play Championship but the American has promised to adopt the same sort of "killer instinct".

The 24-year-old formed a brilliant rookie partnership with Jordan Spieth at last month's Ryder Cup in Scotland and his vocal exhortations and fist-pumping histrionics were among the highlights of the week at Gleneagles.

"There will definitely be emotion and passion out there this week," Reed told a news conference at the London Club on the eve of the 50th anniversary edition of the World Match Play.

"It's a passion I have for the game of golf and with match play there's always that little extra killer instinct that I have due to the fact I know where I am at all times because the guy I'm playing is next to me.

"Am I going to get as rowdy as I did at the Ryder Cup? Probably not. With hearing how the fans were cheering for the European side, how much louder it was than for the American side, got me going even more," said Reed.

"Playing great golf always gets me excited no matter what. Whether I'm on the PGA Tour or over here, if I'm making birdies and playing well there's going to be fist‑pumps and excitement because I'm playing the game I love and doing it well."

Reed was one of the few Ryder Cup successes for the United States as they slipped to their eighth defeat in 10 editions of the biennial team event.

The excitable rookie played with the aura of a veteran, winning three and a half points out of four including a victory over world number five Henrik Stenson in the singles.

Reed said his displays of patriotic emotion at Gleneagles prompted a good response in the aftermath of the matches.

"I got 45 e-mails when I got home, only five were from Americans, all the others were European and every one of them was positive, they absolutely loved it," he said.

"That's the one week where you can go back and forth with the crowds. It was respectful. Hopefully, I have more Ryder Cups to come where I can do some more stuff."

Reed may not have looked it but he said there were times when nerves kicked in at Gleneagles.

"When I got to the first tee on the first day, to hear the cheers, it was like all the oxygen got sucked out," added the world number 26. "It was hard to pull the club back.

"It was one of those events where I never thought I could feel that way about golf in my life."

Reed is the fifth seed at the London Club and has been drawn in the same round-robin group as European Ryder Cup hero Jamie Donaldson, Swede Jonas Blixt and former World Match Play champion Paul Casey.

The top two in each of the four groups go through to the quarter-final stage of a tournament that has a total prize fund of 2.25 million euros ($2.85 million).

(1 US dollar = 0.7905 euro)

(Editing by Ed Osmond)