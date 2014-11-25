LONDON Nov 25 Brooks Koepka matched the feat achieved by fellow American Peter Uihlein 12 months ago when he was named European Tour Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Koepka finished eighth on the money-list in his first full season on the circuit and also won the Turkish Airlines Open earlier this month.

"Winning the Rookie of the Year award means so much," Koepka said in a news release. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis)