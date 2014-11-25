Golf-South African Grace leads Texas Open
April 20 Branden Grace built on recent good form to earn the first-round lead with a six-under-par 66 at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on Thursday.
LONDON Nov 25 Brooks Koepka matched the feat achieved by fellow American Peter Uihlein 12 months ago when he was named European Tour Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Koepka finished eighth on the money-list in his first full season on the circuit and also won the Turkish Airlines Open earlier this month.
"Winning the Rookie of the Year award means so much," Koepka said in a news release. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis)
April 20 Former world number one Tiger Woods said on Thursday he has undergone further surgery to help alleviate pain in his back and leg and could be away from competitive golf for another six months.