BELEK, Turkey Nov 13 Turkey has performed a U-turn and will bid to host the biennial Ryder Cup matches in 2022 after all, but Denmark has dropped out of the selection process.

"Denmark has advised of its intention not to proceed with a formal bid, leaving Austria, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Turkey still in the running," the European Tour said on Thursday.

"Turkey's formal notification to bid was accepted by Ryder Cup officials and supersedes their earlier decision to withdraw."

The six bidding nations will prepare to host a series of meetings and inspection visits by officials between now and April 30, the date that formal bids need to be made.

"The key criteria we have in place ensure we evaluate each bid equally on both its sporting and commercial merits while allowing us to judge each bid fairly and thoroughly," said Ryder Cup director Richard Hills.

United States is to host the 2016 and 2020 editions, at Hazeltine and Whistling Straits respectively, while France will be the venue in 2018.

Europe beat the U.S. by 16 1/2 points to 11 1/2 at Gleneagles, Scotland in September. (Editing by Ed Osmond)