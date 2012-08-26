GLENEAGLES, Scotland Aug 26 Europe's 10 automatic selections for next month's Ryder Cup following the conclusion of the final points-counting event at the Johnnie Walker Championship are:

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Justin Rose (England)

Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)

Paul Lawrie (Scotland)

Francesco Molinari (Italy)

Luke Donald (England)

Lee Westwood (England)

Sergio Garcia (Spain)

Peter Hanson (Sweden)

Martin Kaymer (Germany)

* Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will announce on Monday the two wildcard picks in his 12-man team for the Sept. 28-30 match against United States in Illinois. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)