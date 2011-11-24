By Ken Borland
| KEMPTON PARK, South Africa
KEMPTON PARK, South Africa Nov 24 Joint-leader
Steven O'Hara kept alive his hopes of retaining his European
Tour card while home favourites Retief Goosen and Ernie Els were
well-placed after the South African Open first round on
Thursday.
Scotland's O'Hara, who fired a seven-under-par 65 to share
the lead, is 134th on the money list and a top-four finish in
the co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour will ensure he
keeps his card.
A top-10 finish will gain him entry into next week's Hong
Kong Open, which is his last chance to retain his playing
privileges.
"I really need a good finish this week, so it would be great
to put four rounds together. But I hit a lot of great shots
today," O'Hara told reporters at the Serengeti Golf Estate.
The 31-year-old was joined at the top of the leaderboard by
South African Jbe Kruger, who also shot four birdies in five
holes around the turn.
They were one stroke ahead of two-times South African Open
champion Goosen and his fellow South Africans David Hewan,
Merrick Bremner and Tyrone Mordt.
Last week's Alfred Dunhill Championship winner, Garth Mulroy
and Chile's Felipe Aguilar have positioned themselves well on
five-under while five-times champion Ernie Els and George
Coetzee were amongst the better performers from the afternoon
field with a 69 and 68 respectively.
Goosen, who three-putted three times, said the greens
troubled him on the windy Jack Nicklaus-designed course
"If you're on the wrong side of the flag, you can have a
putt that can break four ways. Even short putts, you can have a
1.5-metre putt that has a double break on it," the two-time U.S.
Open champion said.
"It's very tricky to get the right pace and the right line
on some of these putts, especially if you're stuck behind some
of these mounds."
Els said the course favoured those who could pummel their
drives a long way off the tee.
"It definitely favours the longer guys, they're in the pound
seats. You still have to hit your irons well, but length off the
tee is a key factor," Els said.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)