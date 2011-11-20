By Jason Humphries
| MALELANE, South Africa
MALELANE, South Africa Nov 20 Home
favourite Garth Mulroy held off a spirited final-round challenge
from Briton George Murray to win his first tour title by two
shots at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on
Sunday.
The world number 281 posted a final round four-under 68 to
finish on 19-under 269, clear of Murray (67) with four players
four strokes further back in third.
Mulroy sparkled on the back nine on Saturday when he carded
five straight birdies, and his game was again on song for
Sunday's final stretch when he notched up four birdies,
including a monster putt for a two at the par-three 16th.
"I don't think I've ever raised my hand before a putt went
in, but I did it there," the 33-year-old said at the trophy
presentation ceremony.
World number 95 George Coetzee of South Africa, the
highest-ranked player in the field, hit a 69 to finish tied
third (275) with compatriot Jaco van Zyl (67), Chile's Felipe
Aguilar (72) and Briton Peter Whiteford (71).
Mulroy began the final round holding a two-shot lead but he
gave a shot back almost immediately with a bogey on the par-five
second hole.
The drop shot left him in a three-way tie with fellow South
Africans Jbe Kruger and Hennie Otto but Mulroy gradually found
his rhythm on the picturesque Gary Player-designed course on the
border of the Kruger National Park game reserve.
Mulroy fired four birdies in eight holes to move to 18-under
after 13 and a three-shot lead.
But a fast-finishing Murray provided Mulroy with a few
anxious moments.
Murray, who began the day on 12-under par, made a solid if
unspectacular start to his fourth round as he reeled off seven
consecutive pars but he made his charge with three birdies from
the eighth to the 11th holes.
The 28-year-old Murray rushed into a share for the lead
thanks to a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-five 15th while Mulroy
bogeyed the par-four 14th after finding the rough off the tee.
Mulroy, playing with a distinctive yellow golf ball, edged
back in to a one-stroke lead with a birdie on the 15th hole
before slamming the door on his opponents thanks to a 45-foot
birdie putt on the par-three 16th.
Mulroy has recently earned his PGA Tour card and said he was
undecided as to what he would spend next season on.
"I haven't even thought about it. It's nice to have options
though. It's just a pity the tours are at the same time," he
quipped.
(Editing by Tom Pilcher and Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)