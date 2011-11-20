MALELANE, South Africa Nov 20 Home favourite Garth Mulroy held off a spirited final-round challenge from Briton George Murray to win his first tour title by two shots at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on Sunday.

The world number 281 posted a final round four-under 68 to finish on 19-under 269, clear of Murray (67) with four players four strokes further back in third.

Mulroy sparkled on the back nine on Saturday when he carded five straight birdies, and his game was again on song for Sunday's final stretch when he notched up four birdies, including a monster putt for a two at the par-three 16th.

"I don't think I've ever raised my hand before a putt went in, but I did it there," the 33-year-old said at the trophy presentation ceremony.

World number 95 George Coetzee of South Africa, the highest-ranked player in the field, hit a 69 to finish tied third (275) with compatriot Jaco van Zyl (67), Chile's Felipe Aguilar (72) and Briton Peter Whiteford (71).

Mulroy began the final round holding a two-shot lead but he gave a shot back almost immediately with a bogey on the par-five second hole.

The drop shot left him in a three-way tie with fellow South Africans Jbe Kruger and Hennie Otto but Mulroy gradually found his rhythm on the picturesque Gary Player-designed course on the border of the Kruger National Park game reserve.

Mulroy fired four birdies in eight holes to move to 18-under after 13 and a three-shot lead.

But a fast-finishing Murray provided Mulroy with a few anxious moments.

Murray, who began the day on 12-under par, made a solid if unspectacular start to his fourth round as he reeled off seven consecutive pars but he made his charge with three birdies from the eighth to the 11th holes.

The 28-year-old Murray rushed into a share for the lead thanks to a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-five 15th while Mulroy bogeyed the par-four 14th after finding the rough off the tee.

Mulroy, playing with a distinctive yellow golf ball, edged back in to a one-stroke lead with a birdie on the 15th hole before slamming the door on his opponents thanks to a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-three 16th.

Mulroy has recently earned his PGA Tour card and said he was undecided as to what he would spend next season on.

"I haven't even thought about it. It's nice to have options though. It's just a pity the tours are at the same time," he quipped.

(Editing by Tom Pilcher and Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)