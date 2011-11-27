Nov 27 Scores from the European PGA Tour
South African Open after the final round at the par-72
course in Ekurhuleni on Sunday:
274 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 70 67 65 72
275 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 68 70 68
277 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 70 70 69 68
Ockie Strydom (South Africa) 69 72 67 69
Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 69 68 72
278 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 68 71 73
Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 73 66 66 73
Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 68 72 70 68
279 Lloyd Saltman (Britain) 69 68 72 70
Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 74 67 65 73
Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 67 68 70 74
Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 68 74 68
280 Thomas Norret (Denmark) 69 69 71 71
Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 70 70 69 71
Lyle Rowe (South Africa) 69 66 73 72
Keith Horne (South Africa) 68 69 70 73
Markus Brier (Austria) 68 72 67 73
Richard Bland (Britain) 72 69 66 73
Chris Swanepoel (South Africa) 72 68 71 69
281 Tyrone Mordt (South Africa) 66 72 71 72
Jean Hugo (South Africa) 67 69 71 74
Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 66 68 72 75
Peter Whiteford (Britain) 70 71 70 70
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 69 72 71
282 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 71 67 70 74
Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 71 69 68 74
Steven O'Hara (Britain) 65 68 74 75
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 65 71 71 75
Alvaro Velasco (Spain) 69 72 66 75
Oliver Wilson (Britain) 69 71 73 69
Ulrich Van den Berg (South Africa) 69 73 71 69
283 Floris de Vries (Netherlands) 69 73 68 73
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 68 70 70 75
Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 71 71 71
284 Tim Sluiter (Netherlands) 70 69 73 72
Phillip Price (Britain) 68 70 73 73
Colin Nel (South Africa) 73 68 70 73
Sam Little (Britain) 74 67 69 74
285 David Frost (South Africa) 68 73 73 71
Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 70 73 72
Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 72 69 72 72
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 71 72 72
David Hewan (South Africa) 66 76 71 72
Jeppe Huldahl (Denmark) 68 70 74 73
Brandon Stone (South Africa) 73 69 70 73
Graeme Storm (Britain) 70 68 73 74
286 Mark Brown (New Zealand) 68 73 75 70
Robert Rock (Britain) 72 70 72 72
Alex Haindl (South Africa) 73 69 71 73
Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 73 68 70 75
287 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 71 68 77 71
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 70 72 72 73
Gareth Maybin (Britain) 69 73 71 74
288 Justin Harding (South Africa) 71 71 76 70
David Drysdale (Britain) 68 72 76 72
Ryan Cairns (Zimbabwe) 72 69 74 73
Josh Cunliffe (South Africa) 72 70 71 75
Elliot Saltman (Britain) 69 72 71 76
George Murray (Britain) 69 72 69 78
289 Manuel Quiros (Spain) 71 71 73 74
Shaun Norris (South Africa) 67 73 74 75
Dodge Kemmer (U.S.) 72 70 72 75
290 Lee Slattery (Britain) 70 72 73 75
Jared Harvey (South Africa) 68 74 71 77
291 Warren Abery (South Africa) 74 68 75 74
Chris Williams (South Africa) 70 72 75 74
Louis Moolman (South Africa) 69 72 75 75
292 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 71 70 77 74
293 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 74 68 73 78
Ernie Els (South Africa) 69 69 76 79
294 Andre Cruse (South Africa) 71 69 78 76
296 Thabang Simon (South Africa) 69 71 80 76
