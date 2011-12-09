DUBAI, Dec 9 Scenarios for the European Tour's Race to Dubai money list title to be decided between world number one Luke Donald and second-ranked Rory McIlroy in Dubai on Sunday: * Donald now leads the Race to Dubai standings with 3,856,394 euros ($5.13 million) compared to fellow Briton McIlroy's 3,066,606. * Englishman Donald is attempting to become the first player to win golf's two leading orders of merit having already clinched the U.S. PGA Tour money-list title in October. * To stand any chance of pipping Donald to the Race to Dubai title, Northern Irishman McIlroy has to win the season-ending Dubai World Championship on Sunday. Victory would take him to 3,989,249 euros. * If U.S. Open champion McIlroy wins, Donald must finish ninth on his own or in a tie for ninth with no more than one other player to stay on top. * Should Donald tie for ninth with one other player he would finish on 3,989,254 euros and win the Race to Dubai money-list by just five euros. * Should McIlroy win and Donald finish ninth on his own, Donald would finish the season on 3,994,790 euros, ahead of McIlroy by 5,541 euros. * If two other players tie for ninth alongside Donald, he would end the season on 3,983,718 euros, handing the title to McIlroy by 5,531 euros. - - Source: European Tour. - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories ($1 = 0.7512 euros)