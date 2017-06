Dec 13 European Tour schedule for the 2012 season. Following are details of tournaments, dates and venues. January 5-8 Africa Open, East London, South Africa 12-15 Joburg Open, Johannesburg, South Africa 19-22 Volvo Golf Champions, George, South Africa 26-29 Abu Dhabi Championship February 2-5 Qatar Masters, Doha 9-12 Dubai Desert Classic 16-19 Avantha Masters, New Delhi, India 22-26 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, Marana, Arizona March 8-11 WGC-Cadillac Championship, Doral, Florida 15-18 Andalucia Open, Spain, venue TBC 22-25 Hassan II Trophy, Agadir, Morocco 29-April 1 Sicilian Open, Italy April 5-8 U.S. Masters, Augusta, Georgia 12-15 Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur 19-22 China Open, Tianjin 26-29 Ballantine's Championship, Seoul, South Korea May 3-6 Spanish Open, Seville 10-13 TBC 17-20 World Match Play Championship, Andalucia, Spain 17-20 Madeira Islands Open, Portugal 24-27 PGA Championship, Wentworth, England 31-June 3 Wales Open, Newport June 6-9 Scandinavian Masters, Stockholm 14-17 U.S. Open, San Francisco, California 14-17 St Omer Open, Lumbres, France 21-24 BMW International Open, Cologne, Germany 28-July 1 Irish Open, TBA July 5-8 French Open, Paris 12-15 Scottish Open, Inverness 19-22 British Open, Lytham and St Annes, England 26-29 Austrian Open, Atzenbrugg August 2-5 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio 9-12 U.S. PGA Championship, South Carolina 16-19 Czech Open, Celadna 23-26 Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles, Scotland 30-Sept. 2 European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland September 6-9 Dutch Open, Hilversum 13-16 Italian Open, Turin 20-23 Madrid Masters, TBC 27-30 Ryder Cup, Illinois October 4-7 Dunhill Links Championship, TBA, Malaysia 11-14 Portugal Masters, Vilamoura 18-21 Andalucia Masters, TBC, Spain 18-21 Perth International Golf Championship, Western Australia 25-28 Castello Masters, Valencia, Spain 25-28 BMW China Event, TBC November 1-4 WGC-Champions Tournament, China 8-11 Singapore Open, Sentosa 15-18 Hong Kong Open, Fanling 22-25 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai December TBC Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane, South Africa TBC South African Open, Ekurhuleni, South Africa - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories