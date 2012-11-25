Nov 25 Full schedule for season 2012-13 as
announced by the European Tour on Sunday:
Dec 6-9 Nelson Mandela Championship, Royal Durban Golf Club,
South Africa
13-16 Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country
Club, Malelane, South Africa
Jan 10-13 Volvo Golf Champions, Durban Country Club, South
Africa
17-20 Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club
23-26 Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club
Jan 31-
Feb 3 Dubai Desert Classic, Dubai Emirates Golf Club
7-10 Joburg Open, Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf
Club, South Africa
14-17 Africa Open, East London Golf Club, Eastern Cape,
South Africa
21-24 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, Ritz-Carlton
Golf Club, Dove Mountain, Arizona
Feb 28-
Mar 3 Tshwane Open, Copperlead Golf and Country Club,
Centurion, South Africa
7-10 WGC-Cadillac Championship, Doral Golf Resort and Spa,
Doral, Florida
14-17 Avantha Masters, Jaypee Greens Golf Club, Greater
Noida, Delhi
21-24 Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club,
Malaysia
28-31 Hassan Trophy II, Golf de Pulais Royal, Agadir,
Morocco
April 4-7 TBA (to be announced)
11-14 U.S. Masters, Augusta National, Georgia
18-21 Spanish Open de Espana, TBA
25-28 Ballantine's Championship, Blackstone Golf Club,
Icheon, Seoul, South Korea
May 2-5 China Open, Binhai Lake Golf Club, Tianjin
9-12 TBA
16-19 World Match Play Championship, Thracian Cliffs Golf
Club, Kavarna, Bulgaria
23-26 PGA Championship, Wentworth, Surrey, England
30-Jun 2 Stockholm Masters, Bro Hof Slott Golf Club, Sweden
6-9 Austrian Open, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg
13-16 U.S. Open, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pennsylvania
13-16 St Omer Open, St Omer Golf Club, Lumbres, France
20-23 BMW International Open, Munich Golf Club, Eichenreid,
Germany
27-30 Irish Open, Carton House, Maynooth, County Kildare
Jul 4-7 French Open, Le Golf National, Paris
11-14 Scottish Open, Castle Stuart, Inverness
18-21 British Open, Muirfield, Scotland
25-28 Russian Masters, TBA
Aug 1-4 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio
8-11 U.S. PGA Championship, Oak Hill Country Club,
Rochester, New York
15-18 TBA
22-25 Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles, Scotland
29-Sept 1 Wales Open, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport
5-8 European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre, Crans Montana,
Switzerland
12-15 Dutch Open, Kennemer Golf and Country Club, Zandvoort
19-22 Italian Open, TBA
26-29 Dunhill Links Championship, St Andrews, Kingsbarns and
Carnoustie, Scotland
Oct 3-6 Seve Trophy, TBA
10-13 Portugal Masters
17-20 Perth International, Lake Karrinyup Country Club,
Western Australia
24-27 BMW Masters, Lake Malaren Golf Club, Shanghai
31-3 Nov WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club,
Shanghai
7-10 Turkish Open, The Montgomerie Maxx Royal, Antalya
14-17 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, Jumeirah Estates
(Compiled by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)