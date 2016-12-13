LONDON, Dec 13 Three tournaments will return to the European Tour schedule in 2017. The Open de Portugal is back after an absence of seven years and will be played at the Morgado Golf Resort in Portimao from May 11-14, the tour said in a news release on Tuesday. The Rocco Forte Open is to be staged a week later, marking the tour's return to Sicily for the first time since 2012. The Andalusia Valderrama Masters in October goes back to the scene of the 1997 Ryder Cup, as well as the previous two editions of the tournament in 2010 and 2011. Schedule: Jan 12-15 BMW South African Open, Gauteng, Johannesburg 19-22 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 26-29 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Doha Feb 2-5 Omega Dubai Desert Classic 9-12 Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 16-19 World Super 6 Perth Lake, Western Australia 23-26 Joburg Open, Johannesburg, South Africa Mar 2-5 WGC-Mexico Championship, Mexico City 2-5 Tshwane Open, Waterkloof, South Africa 9-12 Hero Indian Open, New Delhi 22-26 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas Apr 6-9 U.S. Masters, Augusta, Georgia 13-16 Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco 20-23 Shenzhen International, China 27-30 Volvo China Open, Beijing May 11-14 Open de Portugal, Portimao 18-21 Rocco Forte Open, Sicily, Italy 25-28 BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, England Jun 1-4 Nordea Masters, Malmo, Sweden 8-11 Lyoness Open, Atzenbrugg, Austria 15-18 U.S. Open, Wisconsin 22-25 BMW International Open, Munich 29-2 Jul Open de France, Paris Jul 6-9 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Londonderry, Northern Ireland 13-16 AAM Scottish Open, Gailes 20-23 British Open, Royal Birkdale, England 27-30 Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany Aug 3-6 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio 10-13 U.S. PGA Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina 17-20 Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, Bad Griesbach, Germany 17-20 Fiji International, Natadola 24-27 Made In Denmark, Farsoe 31-3 Sept D+D Real Czech Masters, Prague Sept 7-10 Omega European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland 14-17 KLM Open, Spijk, Netherlands 21-24 Portugal Masters, Vilamoura 28-1 Oct British Masters, Newcastle upon Tyne, England Oct 5-8 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Scotland 12-15 Italian Open (to be announced) 19-22 Andalusia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation, Sotogrande, Spain 26-29 WGC-HSBC Champions (to be announced) Nov 2-5 Turkish Airlines Open, Antalya 9-12 Nedbank Challenge, Sun City, South Africa 16-19 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (Editing by Toby Davis)