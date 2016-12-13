LONDON, Dec 13 Three tournaments will return to
the European Tour schedule in 2017.
The Open de Portugal is back after an absence of seven years
and will be played at the Morgado Golf Resort in Portimao from
May 11-14, the tour said in a news release on Tuesday.
The Rocco Forte Open is to be staged a week later, marking
the tour's return to Sicily for the first time since 2012.
The Andalusia Valderrama Masters in October goes back to the
scene of the 1997 Ryder Cup, as well as the previous two
editions of the tournament in 2010 and 2011.
Schedule:
Jan 12-15 BMW South African Open, Gauteng, Johannesburg
19-22 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
26-29 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Doha
Feb 2-5 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
9-12 Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
16-19 World Super 6 Perth Lake, Western Australia
23-26 Joburg Open, Johannesburg, South Africa
Mar 2-5 WGC-Mexico Championship, Mexico City
2-5 Tshwane Open, Waterkloof, South Africa
9-12 Hero Indian Open, New Delhi
22-26 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas
Apr 6-9 U.S. Masters, Augusta, Georgia
13-16 Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco
20-23 Shenzhen International, China
27-30 Volvo China Open, Beijing
May 11-14 Open de Portugal, Portimao
18-21 Rocco Forte Open, Sicily, Italy
25-28 BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, England
Jun 1-4 Nordea Masters, Malmo, Sweden
8-11 Lyoness Open, Atzenbrugg, Austria
15-18 U.S. Open, Wisconsin
22-25 BMW International Open, Munich
29-2 Jul Open de France, Paris
Jul 6-9 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Londonderry, Northern
Ireland
13-16 AAM Scottish Open, Gailes
20-23 British Open, Royal Birkdale, England
27-30 Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany
Aug 3-6 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Akron, Ohio
10-13 U.S. PGA Championship, Charlotte, North
Carolina
17-20 Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, Bad
Griesbach, Germany
17-20 Fiji International, Natadola
24-27 Made In Denmark, Farsoe
31-3 Sept D+D Real Czech Masters, Prague
Sept 7-10 Omega European Masters, Crans Montana,
Switzerland
14-17 KLM Open, Spijk, Netherlands
21-24 Portugal Masters, Vilamoura
28-1 Oct British Masters, Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Oct 5-8 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Scotland
12-15 Italian Open (to be announced)
19-22 Andalusia Valderrama Masters hosted by the
Sergio Garcia Foundation, Sotogrande, Spain
26-29 WGC-HSBC Champions (to be announced)
Nov 2-5 Turkish Airlines Open, Antalya
9-12 Nedbank Challenge, Sun City, South Africa
16-19 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
(Editing by Toby Davis)