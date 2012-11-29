Nov 29 John Parry became the fourth consecutive English winner of the European Tour's qualifying school when he romped to a four-shot victory at the PGA Catalunya course in Girona, northern Spain on Thursday.

Parry, a former tour champion at the 2010 Vivendi Cup in Paris, shot a two-under-par 70 in the sixth and final round to record a 19-under tally of 409.

"I knew I had my tour card sewn up before today started but I was going for the win," said the 26-year-old after following compatriots Simon Khan (2009), Simon Wakefield (2010) and David Dixon (2011) as school winners.

"I've been playing like this for the last couple of months but the difference this week was my putting."

A total of 28 players clinched their tour cards for the 2012-13 season including Swede Mikael Lundberg (69) who finished as runner-up on 413.

Scot Gary Orr, 45, winner of the British Masters and the Portuguese Open in 2000, became the oldest player to secure a card, 20 years after he first achieved the feat.

The new season kicks off with the Nelson Mandela Championship in South Africa next week. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Toby Davis)