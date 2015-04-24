BRIEF-India Grid Trust IPO bid/issue opens on May 17 and closes on May 19
* India grid trust says IPO bid/issue opens on May 17, 2017, closes on: May 19, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qVXH3C)
April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour China Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Shanghai. The cut was set at 146. -8 Julien Quesne (France) 69 67 -7 Alexander Levy (France) 69 68 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 67 -5 Romain Wattel (France) 72 67 Li Haotong (China) 71 68 Wu Ashun (China) 73 66 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 71 68 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 68 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 71 68 -4 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 72 68 David Howell (Britain) 68 72 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 72 68 -3 Michael Hendry (New Zealand) 68 73 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 70 71 -2 Shiv Kapur (India) 70 72 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 68 74 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 72 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 73 69 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 72 70 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 71 71 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 74 68 Zhang Jin (China) 72 70 -1 Mark Foster (Britain) 72 71 Chris Wood (Britain) 73 70 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 73 70 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 75 68 James Morrison (Britain) 73 70 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 73 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 70 Scott Strange (Australia) 71 72 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 72 0 Gregory Havret (France) 76 68 Scott Hend (Australia) 71 73 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 73 71 Yuan Tian (China) 75 69 Seve Benson (Britain) 75 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 75 69 Richard Green (Australia) 73 71 Park Il-Hwan (Korea) 70 74 Ryan Carter (U.S.) 71 73 1 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 76 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 75 70 David Drysdale (Britain) 76 69 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 75 70 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 73 72 Ross Fisher (Britain) 76 69 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 75 70 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 70 75 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 80 65 Craig Lee (Britain) 70 75 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 73 72 Renato Paratore (Italy) 74 71 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 72 73 David Horsey (Britain) 72 73 Lee Tae-Hee (Korea) 74 71 Nick Cullen (Australia) 72 73 2 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 75 71 Jun-Seok Lee (Australia) 72 74 Zhang Xinjun (China) 75 71 Edouard Espana (France) 74 72 Robert Rock (Britain) 73 73 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 72 74 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 70 76 Benjamin Hebert (France) 70 76 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 74 72 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 75 71 Gregory Bourdy (France) 74 72 3 DNQ Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 76 71 Tom Lewis (Britain) 76 71 Guan Tianlang (China) 75 72 Graeme Storm (Britain) 75 72 Sam Hutsby (Britain) 74 73 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 74 73 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 72 75 Ryu Hyun-Woo (Korea) 73 74 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 72 75 Gary Stal (France) 73 74 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 75 72 4 DNQ Marco Crespi (Italy) 76 72 Gavin Flint (Australia) 74 74 He Shaocai (China) 71 77 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 75 73 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 75 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 79 69 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 78 70 Choi Ho-Sung (Korea) 73 75 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 73 75 Liu Yanwei (China) 77 71 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 76 72 Lee Chang-Woo (Korea) 77 71 Jin Cheng (China) 75 73 Kim Bi-O (Korea) 74 74 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 76 Anthony Wall (Britain) 73 75 5 DNQ Kim Seung-Hyuk (Korea) 76 73 Park Sang-Hyun (Korea) 77 72 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 75 74 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 77 72 Su Dong (China) 77 72 Mark Brown (New Zealand) 75 74 Richard Bland (Britain) 74 75 Blake Proverbs (Australia) 77 72 Ryan Dillon (U.S.) 76 73 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 78 71 Cao Yi (China) 72 77 6 DNQ Jang Dong-Kyu (Korea) 75 75 Chen Zihao (China) 76 74 He Zeyu (China) 78 72 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 73 77 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 75 75 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 75 75 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 73 77 7 DNQ Jake Higginbottom (Australia) 73 78 Ouyang Zheng (China) 77 74 Michael Hoey (Britain) 76 75 David Bransdon (Australia) 78 73 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 73 78 Zhang Lianwei (China) 77 74 Mark Tullo (Chile) 76 75 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 79 72 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 79 72 David Lipsky (U.S.) 78 73 8 DNQ S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 76 76 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 77 75 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 79 73 Matt Ford (Britain) 74 78 Hu Mu (China) 79 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 78 74 9 DNQ Richard Finch (Britain) 76 77 Wu Weijun (China) 75 78 Dou Zecheng (China) 77 76 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 79 74 10 DNQ Li Chao (China) 74 80 Chen Xiaoma (China) 75 79 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 75 79 Yan Bin (China) 75 79 11 DNQ Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 76 79 Zhou Guowu (China) 78 77 Park Jun-Won (Korea) 80 75 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 78 77 12 DNQ Xiao Bowen (China) 82 74 Zhao Xiongyi (China) 82 74 13 DNQ Lee Slattery (Britain) 79 78 Zhang Changlei (China) 79 78 14 DNQ Huang Wenyi (China) 75 83 Benjamin Lein (U.S.) 80 78 15 DNQ Chris Doak (Britain) 78 81 16 DNQ Moritz Lampert (Germany) 84 76 17 DNQ Lawrence Ting (Chinese Taipei) 82 79 18 DNQ Shen Nannan (China) 86 76 19 DNQ She Zihan (China) 86 77 Liu Xin (China) 85 78 22 DNQ Duan Chenxiao (China) 83 83 4 WDW Li Xinyang (China) 76 7 WDW Wu Weihuang (China) 79 16 WDW Jason Palmer (Britain) 88
* Asian currencies fall on dollar strength * South Korean markets closed for presidential election Tuesday * Indian rupee is the biggest decliner in the region (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 9 Asian currencies edged down against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback regained ground lost to the euro and other currencies following a relief rally tied to the election of centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. The