May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Madeira Islands Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Santo da Serra Daniel Brooks wins play-off at the first extra hole 135 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 68 67 135 Scott Henry (Britain) 67 68 138 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 69 69 Antonio Hortal (Spain) 69 69 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 68 Julien Guerrier (France) 69 69 139 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 71 68 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 70 69 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 69 70 140 Steven Tiley (Britain) 72 68 Jose-Filipe Lima (Portugal) 69 71 141 Adrien Saddier (France) 71 70 Anthony Snobeck (France) 74 67 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 71 Christopher Mivis (Belgium) 71 70 142 Brinson Paolini (U.S.) 73 69 Scott Arnold (Australia) 71 71 Chris Paisley (Britain) 72 70 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 72 70 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 71 71 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 70 Edouard Espana (France) 73 69 Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 72 70 143 Pontus Widegren (Sweden) 71 72 Cyril Bouniol (France) 70 73 Lloyd Kennedy (Britain) 68 75 Phillip Price (Britain) 72 71 Tain Lee (U.S.) 72 71 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 73 70 Adam Gee (Britain) 73 70 David Higgins (Ireland) 72 71 Tiago Cruz (Portugal) 73 70 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 72 71 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 72 71 Rhys Davies (Britain) 72 71 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 69 74 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 69 74 Jason Palmer (Britain) 73 70 144 Hugo Santos (Portugal) 73 71 Ken Benz (Switzerland) 72 72 Patrik Sjoeland (Sweden) 74 70 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 74 70 Carlos Aguilar (Spain) 70 74 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 74 70 James Morrison (Britain) 72 72 Sam Walker (Britain) 72 72 Connor Arendell (U.S.) 73 71 145 An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 74 71 Sam Hutsby (Britain) 73 72 Pierre Relecom (Belgium) 74 71 Filippo Bergamaschi (Italy) 73 72 146 Gareth Shaw (Britain) 73 73 David Law (Britain) 74 72 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 72 74 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 73 73 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 73 73 Daniel Vancsik (Argentina) 74 72 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 72 74 Jesus Legarrea (Spain) 74 72 147 Edouard Dubois (France) 73 74 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 72 75 Agustin Domingo (Spain) 72 75 148 Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 73 75 Steven Brown (Britain) 71 77 Joao Carlota (Portugal) 69 79 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 73 75 149 George Woolgar (Britain) 73 76 150 Dara Ford (Ireland) 74 76 Thomas Linard (France) 74 76 151 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 74 77 Damian Ulrich (Switzerland) 74 77 152 Andrea Rota (Italy) 74 78