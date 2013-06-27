June 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Irish Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in Maynooth
66 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 66
67 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 67
Michael Hoey (Britain) 67
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 67
Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 67
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 67
68 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 68
Cian McNamara (Ireland) 68
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 68
Paul Casey (Britain) 68
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 68
Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 68
69 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 69
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69
Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69
Chris Paisley (Britain) 69
Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 69
Seamus Power (Ireland) 69
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69
Marc Warren (Britain) 69
Graeme Storm (Britain) 69
Simon Thornton (Ireland) 69
Robert Rock (Britain) 69
Raphael Jacquelin (France) 69
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69
70 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 70
Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70
Andreas Harto (Denmark) 70
Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 70
David Howell (Britain) 70
Alan Dunbar (Britain) 70
Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70
Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 70
71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 71
Gareth Maybin (Britain) 71
Espen Kofstad (Norway) 71
Stephen Dodd (Britain) 71
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 71
Sam Little (Britain) 71
Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 71
Thomas Levet (France) 71
Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 71
Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 71
Oliver Fisher (Britain) 71
Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71
Anthony Snobeck (France) 71
Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 71
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71
Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71
Richard Finch (Britain) 71
Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 71
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71
Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 71
Peter Whiteford (Britain) 71
Richard Bland (Britain) 71
72 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 72
Brett Rumford (Australia) 72
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 72
Mark Foster (Britain) 72
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 72
Brendan McGovern (Ireland) 72
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72
Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 72
Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 72
Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72
Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 72
Andy Sullivan (Britain) 72
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 72
John Parry (Britain) 72
Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 72
Justin Walters (South Africa) 72
Chris Lloyd (Britain) 72
Moritz Lampert (Germany) 72
David Drysdale (Britain) 72
Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72
Alexandre Kaleka (France) 72
Gary Stal (France) 72
73 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 73
Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73
Lee Slattery (Britain) 73
Paul Waring (Britain) 73
Gavin Moynihan (Ireland) 73
Danny Willett (Britain) 73
Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 73
James Morrison (Britain) 73
Steve Webster (Britain) 73
Seve Benson (Britain) 73
Rhys Pugh (Britain) 73
Rhys Davies (Britain) 73
Gareth Shaw (Britain) 73
Richard Sterne (South Africa) 73
Callum Macaulay (Britain) 73
Ross Fisher (Britain) 73
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 73
Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 73
Patrik Sjoeland (Sweden) 73
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 73
Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 73
Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 73
Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 73
74 Romain Wattel (France) 74
Gregory Havret (France) 74
Rory McIlroy (Britain) 74
Mark Staunton (Ireland) 74
Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 74
Johan Edfors (Sweden) 74
Daniel Brooks (Britain) 74
Robert Coles (Britain) 74
Scott Henry (Britain) 74
Mark Murphy (Ireland) 74
Alexander Levy (France) 74
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 74
Victor Dubuisson (France) 74
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74
Tom Lewis (Britain) 74
Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 74
Richard Green (Australia) 74
Damian Mooney (Britain) 74
75 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 75
Scott Arnold (Australia) 75
Simon Dyson (Britain) 75
Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 75
Phillip Price (Britain) 75
Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 75
Darren Clarke (Britain) 75
S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 75
Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 75
Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 75
Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 75
Matthew Nixon (Britain) 75
Brandon Stone (South Africa) 75
Simon Wakefield (Britain) 75
76 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 76
Chris Doak (Britain) 76
Reeve Whitson (Britain) 76
Simon Khan (Britain) 76
77 Tyler McCumber (U.S.) 77
David Higgins (Ireland) 77
Hennie Otto (South Africa) 77
Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 77
Huang Wenyi (China) 77
Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 77
Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 77
Matthew Southgate (Britain) 77
78 Keith Horne (South Africa) 78
Martin Wiegele (Austria) 78
Craig Lee (Britain) 78
Richard McEvoy (Britain) 78
Mark Tullo (Chile) 78
79 David Ryan (Ireland) 79
Christian Cevaer (France) 79
Barrie Trainor (Ireland) 79
81 John Kelly (Ireland) 81
82 Donal Gleeson (Ireland) 82