Golf-Injured Moore out of U.S. Open, replaced by Putnam
June 8 American Ryder Cup player Ryan Moore has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Open in Wisconsin due to an undisclosed injury, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Thursday.
May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Final scores from the European PGA Championship at the par-72 course at Wentworth on Sunday 273 Luke Donald (Britain) 68 68 69 68 277 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 71 71 66 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 71 69 70 280 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 66 71 72 71 281 Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 69 73 70 282 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 71 68 72 71 283 Marcel Siem (Germany) 71 67 76 69 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 70 74 71 Ernie Els (South Africa) 68 73 70 72 284 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 67 70 77 70 David Drysdale (Britain) 66 70 78 70 David Higgins (Ireland) 70 70 74 70 James Morrison (Britain) 68 64 81 71 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 73 69 71 285 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 69 76 69 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 69 76 71 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 68 70 74 73 286 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 69 71 79 67 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 70 68 77 71 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 68 70 74 74 287 George Coetzee (South Africa) 68 77 76 66 Paul Streeter (Britain) 71 74 74 68 Robert Rock (Britain) 68 76 74 69 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 71 76 70 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 74 73 70 Julien Quesne (France) 74 71 72 70 288 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 70 72 76 70 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 70 76 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 68 76 72 72 Simon Khan (Britain) 71 74 70 73 Federico Colombo (Italy) 69 74 71 74 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 70 74 70 74 289 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 73 74 70 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 67 73 78 71 Richard Finch (Britain) 76 67 74 72 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 73 71 73 72 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 71 67 77 74 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 75 70 74 290 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 69 73 76 72 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 72 75 72 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 71 70 76 73 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 70 70 76 74 291 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 74 70 78 69 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 74 69 77 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 69 71 79 72 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 68 74 77 72 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 68 75 75 73 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 67 75 75 74 292 Chris Wood (Britain) 73 71 80 68 Alex Cejka (Germany) 75 70 76 71 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 73 72 75 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 70 76 77 293 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 68 73 83 69 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67 73 77 76 Pablo Martin (Spain) 69 70 76 78 294 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 72 79 72 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 72 71 78 73 Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 74 70 77 73 Sam Little (Britain) 72 73 76 73 295 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 71 72 78 74 296 Gregory Havret (France) 75 67 83 71 Steve Webster (Britain) 69 74 81 72 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 71 71 81 73 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 74 70 79 73 297 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 74 71 80 72 Richard Green (Australia) 72 73 79 73 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 70 75 77 75 298 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 70 75 81 72 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 71 74 79 74 301 James Kingston (South Africa) 71 74 85 71 Brett Rumford (Australia) 70 74 79 78 302 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 69 74 78 81
June 7 World number eight Rickie Fowler hopes to use this week’s St. Jude Classic to fine-tune his game heading into the U.S. Open.