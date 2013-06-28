June 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Irish Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Maynooth. The cut was set at 144. 135 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 67 68 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 66 137 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 68 69 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 66 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 67 70 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71 66 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 67 70 138 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 69 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 69 Scott Henry (Britain) 74 64 139 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 70 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 71 68 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 68 71 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 71 68 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69 70 140 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 73 67 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 72 68 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 69 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 71 69 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 67 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 72 68 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 72 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 68 141 Justin Walters (South Africa) 72 69 Gareth Shaw (Britain) 73 68 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 70 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 70 71 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 71 70 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 71 70 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 71 70 Chris Paisley (Britain) 69 72 Danny Willett (Britain) 73 68 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 71 70 142 Graeme Storm (Britain) 69 73 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 69 73 Richard Finch (Britain) 71 71 David Howell (Britain) 70 72 Alan Dunbar (Britain) 70 72 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 67 75 Damian Mooney (Britain) 74 68 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 68 74 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 70 Anthony Snobeck (France) 71 71 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 70 72 143 Michael Hoey (Britain) 67 76 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 73 70 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 72 71 Ross Fisher (Britain) 73 70 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 71 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 71 Patrik Sjoeland (Sweden) 73 70 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 73 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 72 Brett Rumford (Australia) 72 71 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 72 71 Sam Little (Britain) 71 72 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 73 James Morrison (Britain) 73 70 144 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 72 72 Callum Macaulay (Britain) 73 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 69 75 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 73 71 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 71 73 Romain Wattel (France) 74 70 Gregory Havret (France) 74 70 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 69 75 Huang Wenyi (China) 77 67 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 73 71 Seve Benson (Britain) 73 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 72 72 Seamus Power (Ireland) 69 75 145 DNQ John Parry (Britain) 72 73 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 71 74 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 74 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 74 Alexander Levy (France) 74 71 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 77 68 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 71 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 75 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 73 72 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 68 77 Gary Stal (France) 72 73 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 70 75 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 71 74 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 71 74 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 71 74 Thomas Levet (France) 71 74 Gavin Moynihan (Ireland) 73 72 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 74 71 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 72 73 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 72 73 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71 74 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 72 73 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 72 73 146 DNQ Brandon Stone (South Africa) 75 71 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 73 73 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 73 73 Cian McNamara (Ireland) 68 78 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 74 72 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 70 76 Scott Arnold (Australia) 75 71 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 69 77 Robert Coles (Britain) 74 72 147 DNQ Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 75 72 Mark Murphy (Ireland) 74 73 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 72 75 Victor Dubuisson (France) 74 73 Richard Green (Australia) 74 73 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 76 71 Simon Dyson (Britain) 75 72 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 77 70 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 74 73 Rhys Pugh (Britain) 73 74 148 DNQ Reeve Whitson (Britain) 76 72 Rhys Davies (Britain) 73 75 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 75 73 Simon Khan (Britain) 76 72 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 75 73 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 73 75 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 73 75 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 72 76 Lee Slattery (Britain) 73 75 149 DNQ Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 74 75 Tom Lewis (Britain) 74 75 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 77 72 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 75 74 Mark Foster (Britain) 72 77 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 71 78 Steve Webster (Britain) 73 76 150 DNQ Darren Clarke (Britain) 75 75 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 75 75 Mark Tullo (Chile) 78 72 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 77 73 Mark Staunton (Ireland) 74 76 Brendan McGovern (Ireland) 72 78 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 74 76 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 75 75 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 78 72 151 DNQ Christian Cevaer (France) 79 72 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 75 76 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 77 74 Phillip Price (Britain) 75 76 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 78 73 152 DNQ Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 74 78 153 DNQ Barrie Trainor (Ireland) 79 74 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 75 78 154 DNQ John Kelly (Ireland) 81 73 Tyler McCumber (U.S.) 77 77 Keith Horne (South Africa) 78 76 156 DNQ David Higgins (Ireland) 77 79 157 DNQ David Ryan (Ireland) 79 78 158 DNQ Donal Gleeson (Ireland) 82 76 163 DNQ Craig Lee (Britain) 78 85 WDW Chris Doak (Britain) 76 RET Paul Waring (Britain) 73