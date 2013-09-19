HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Two
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Latest news from second round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Friday.
Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Italian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in Turin 65 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 65 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 65 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 65 66 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 66 67 Steve Webster (Britain) 67 David Higgins (Ireland) 67 68 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 68 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 68 Richard Finch (Britain) 68 Seve Benson (Britain) 68 James Kingston (South Africa) 68 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 68 69 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 James Ruth (Britain) 69 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 69 Simon Dyson (Britain) 69 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 69 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 69 David Drysdale (Britain) 69 Edoardo Raffaele Lipparelli (Italy) 69 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 69 70 Robert Coles (Britain) 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 70 Alexander Levy (France) 70 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 70 Graeme Storm (Britain) 70 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 Mark Tullo (Chile) 70 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 70 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 70 Julien Quesne (France) 70 Justin Walters (South Africa) 70 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 70 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 70 Lee Slattery (Britain) 70 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 70 71 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 71 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 Romain Wattel (France) 71 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 71 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 71 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 71 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 71 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 71 Chris Paisley (Britain) 71 Jean-Francois Lucquin (France) 71 Robert Allenby (Australia) 71 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 71 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 Gregory Bourdy (France) 71 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 71 David Howell (Britain) 71 72 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 72 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 72 Riccardo Michelini (Italy) 72 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 72 Richard Green (Australia) 72 David Horsey (Britain) 72 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 72 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 72 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 72 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 72 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 72 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 72 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 72 Robert Rock (Britain) 72 Alessio Bruschi (Italy) 72 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 72 Jarmo Sandelin (Sweden) 72 Renato Paratore (Italy) 72 Scott Hend (Australia) 72 Gregory Molteni (Italy) 72 Luca Ruspa (Italy) 72 73 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 73 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 73 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 73 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 73 Andrea Maestroni (Italy) 73 Gary Orr (Britain) 73 Stefano Pitoni (Italy) 73 Emanuele Canonica (Italy) 73 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 73 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 73 Simon Khan (Britain) 73 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 73 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 73 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 73 Domenico Geminiani (Italy) 73 74 Mark Foster (Britain) 74 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 74 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 74 Thomas Levet (France) 74 Peter Erofejeff (Finland) 74 Chris Doak (Britain) 74 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 74 Aron Zemmer (Italy) 74 Scott Henry (Britain) 74 Gregory Havret (France) 74 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 Gary Boyd (Britain) 74 Sam Little (Britain) 74 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 74 75 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 75 Patrik Sjoeland (Sweden) 75 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 75 Anthony Snobeck (France) 75 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 75 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 75 Francesco Laporta (Italy) 75 David Dixon (Britain) 75 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 75 Song Jin-Oh (South Korea) 75 David Duval (U.S.) 75 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 75 Richard Bland (Britain) 75 Callum Macaulay (Britain) 75 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 75 76 Mattia Miloro (Italy) 76 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 76 Edouard Amacher (Switzerland) 76 Lorenzo Guanti (Italy) 76 James Morrison (Britain) 76 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 76 77 Lorenzo Scotto (Italy) 77 Keith Horne (South Africa) 77 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 77 Andrea Romano (Italy) 77 Thomas Haylock (Britain) 77 Michael Hoey (Britain) 77 78 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 78 80 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 80 94 Chad Stumpo (U.S.) 94
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 After shocking the U.S. Masters field with a stunning opening round of 65, the windy conditions caught up with Charley Hoffman on Friday as he finished the second day with a three-over-par 75.