UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dunhill Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Malelane 271 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 68 67 68 275 Richard Finch (Britain) 68 70 67 70 278 Ross Fisher (Britain) 72 65 72 69 Simon Dyson (Britain) 72 69 70 67 Romain Wattel (France) 70 69 68 71 279 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 72 65 71 71 280 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 70 72 72 66 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 74 68 70 68 281 Danny Willett (Britain) 69 70 73 69 Warren Abery (South Africa) 73 71 69 68 282 Victor Riu (France) 68 71 67 76 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 72 71 74 65 David Drysdale (Britain) 68 72 72 70 283 Garrick Porteous (Britain) 71 69 74 69 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 72 70 70 284 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 68 72 74 Allan Versfeld (South Africa) 66 77 69 72 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 66 74 72 72 James Kingston (South Africa) 69 74 70 71 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 72 72 67 73 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 65 71 79 69 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 73 69 68 74 285 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 74 69 68 74 286 Brinson Paolini (U.S.) 73 71 69 73 Steve Webster (Britain) 71 73 73 69 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 70 74 68 74 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 69 71 69 77 Hendrik Buhrmann (South Africa) 72 72 72 70 287 Titch Moore (South Africa) 71 69 73 74 Alex Haindl (South Africa) 71 73 70 73 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 70 74 73 70 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 73 71 66 77 Adrien Saddier (France) 72 71 72 72 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 70 69 74 74 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 72 68 73 74 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 70 72 73 72 288 Francois Calmels (France) 74 68 75 71 Robert Rock (Britain) 75 69 73 71 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 71 73 72 72 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 72 71 71 74 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 74 74 70 Ruan De Smidt (South Africa) 69 74 73 72 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 73 70 79 66 289 John Parry (Britain) 70 73 74 72 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 70 70 75 74 Ryan Cairns (Zimbabwe) 70 71 76 72 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 76 67 68 78 Yubin Jung (South Africa) 73 70 73 73 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 72 69 78 70 Michael Hollick (South Africa) 69 70 74 76 Graeme Storm (Britain) 72 68 77 72 290 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 69 75 71 75 JJ Senekal (South Africa) 72 72 80 66 Lee Slattery (Britain) 73 71 75 71 Alexander Levy (France) 73 68 74 75 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 68 81 67 292 Chris Doak (Britain) 69 73 76 74 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 72 72 74 74 293 Andrew Curlewis (South Africa) 70 73 72 78 294 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 70 71 75 78 295 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 71 71 79 74 297 Justin Walters (South Africa) 76 68 79 74 Jacques Blaauw (South Africa) 76 68 73 80 298 JG Claassen (South Africa) 70 73 76 79 Charl Coetzee (South Africa) 70 72 71 85 299 Tyrone Ferreira (South Africa) 72 70 81 76 302 Mark Williams (South Africa) 76 68 87 71
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.
RANCHO MIRAGE, March 30 French veteran Karine Icher fired a five-under-par 67 to grab the early first-round lead on Thursday over an impressive chasing pack at the ANA Inspiration, the first women's major of the year.