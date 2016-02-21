Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Maybank Championship at the par-71 course on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur -15 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 66 69 66 68 -13 Lee Su-Min (Korea) 66 68 64 73 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 66 68 69 68 -12 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 65 69 69 69 Julien Quesne (France) 70 69 65 68 -11 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 70 69 65 69 Richard Bland (Britain) 66 65 73 69 -10 Nathan Holman (Australia) 64 65 73 72 -9 Rahil Gangjee (India) 68 72 67 68 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 66 70 67 72 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 65 75 69 66 -8 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 67 70 73 66 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 69 64 72 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 71 68 68 69 -7 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 68 70 66 73 Robert Rock (Britain) 68 70 71 68 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 66 72 70 69 James Morrison (Britain) 68 71 69 69 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 69 72 68 68 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 67 70 68 Romain Wattel (France) 68 70 67 72 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 70 69 70 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 65 74 71 67 -6 Alexander Levy (France) 65 73 71 69 Casey O'Toole (U.S.) 71 67 69 71 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 66 71 71 70 Keith Horne (South Africa) 70 70 69 69 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 70 67 70 71 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 67 72 73 66 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 70 71 68 69 -5 Song Young-Han (Korea) 71 67 71 70 Brett Munson (U.S.) 73 68 71 67 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 71 70 70 68 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 71 71 69 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 69 71 69 70 -4 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 67 65 74 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 68 73 67 72 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 69 72 70 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 69 68 69 74 -3 Angelo Que (Philippines) 65 74 73 69 Anthony Wall (Britain) 69 72 71 69 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 67 71 71 72 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 71 74 66 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 69 67 74 71 -2 Danny Willett (Britain) 65 69 73 75 Benjamin Hebert (France) 71 69 74 68 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 70 70 71 71 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 70 73 71 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 69 71 70 -1 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 69 71 73 Gregory Havret (France) 70 67 71 75 Hsieh Chi Hsien (Chinese Taipei) 68 72 74 69 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 69 72 72 70 0 Graeme Storm (Britain) 69 68 74 73 Jin Cheng (China) 70 70 69 75 Thriston Lawrence (South Africa) 68 72 70 74 1 Sam Brazel (Australia) 71 69 74 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 70 72 72 Kemarol Baharin (Malaysia) 73 68 70 74 2 Michael Tran (Vietnam) 70 71 71 74 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 69 71 71 75 Simon Yates (Britain) 71 70 75 70 Wilson Choo (Malaysia) 70 71 71 74 Wu Ashun (China) 70 70 72 74 4 Koh Deng Shan (Singapore) 69 72 73 74 Kalem Richardson (Australia) 69 71 74 74 5 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 69 67 76 77 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 70 73 76 8 Shaaban Hussin (Malaysia) 67 74 78 73