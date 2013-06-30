Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
June 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Irish Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Maynooth 274 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 72 67 67 277 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 66 71 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 67 70 66 74 279 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 69 66 75 280 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 67 70 74 69 Gareth Shaw (Britain) 73 68 70 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 70 70 71 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 68 69 71 72 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 72 68 68 72 281 Danny Willett (Britain) 73 68 71 69 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 72 71 67 71 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 71 69 72 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 69 69 72 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 71 68 69 73 282 Gregory Havret (France) 74 70 68 70 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 71 70 70 71 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71 66 71 74 283 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 70 72 70 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 69 73 70 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 69 75 67 72 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 68 71 70 74 284 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 71 69 74 70 Ross Fisher (Britain) 73 70 70 71 Brett Rumford (Australia) 72 71 69 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 72 72 67 73 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69 70 71 74 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 73 70 67 74 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 69 69 70 76 Scott Henry (Britain) 74 64 69 77 285 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 72 70 72 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 66 71 71 77 286 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 73 71 74 68 Graeme Storm (Britain) 69 73 74 70 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 73 67 76 70 Michael Hoey (Britain) 67 76 72 71 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 73 70 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 68 72 74 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 71 68 72 75 Alan Dunbar (Britain) 70 72 69 75 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 67 68 74 77 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 70 71 68 77 287 James Morrison (Britain) 73 70 73 71 Seve Benson (Britain) 73 71 70 73 Anthony Snobeck (France) 71 71 71 74 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 69 75 69 74 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 72 68 71 76 288 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 70 73 73 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 71 72 73 Patrik Sjoeland (Sweden) 73 70 72 73 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 71 70 73 74 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 71 70 73 74 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 68 74 69 77 289 Richard Finch (Britain) 71 71 78 69 Callum Macaulay (Britain) 73 71 76 69 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 70 72 73 74 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 67 74 75 Justin Walters (South Africa) 72 69 70 78 290 Sam Little (Britain) 71 72 74 73 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 71 72 75 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 71 70 73 76 291 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 72 72 75 72 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 73 71 73 74 292 Romain Wattel (France) 74 70 74 74 Seamus Power (Ireland) 69 75 71 77 293 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 71 73 75 74 Huang Wenyi (China) 77 67 74 75 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 67 75 75 76 Chris Paisley (Britain) 69 72 74 78 294 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 72 71 76 75 295 Damian Mooney (Britain) 74 68 76 77 297 David Howell (Britain) 70 72 77 78 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 73 75 79
VIRGINIA WATER, England, May 29 British Open title holder Henrik Stenson believes new BMW PGA Championship winner Alexander Noren has all the credentials to become the second Swede to triumph in a men's major.