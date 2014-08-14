Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Made in Denmark at the par-71 course on Thursday in Aalborg 66 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 66 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 66 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 66 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 69 70 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 70 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 70 Roope Kakko (Finland) 70 Phillip Archer (Britain) 70 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 70 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 70 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 70 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 70 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 70 71 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 Patrik Sjoeland (Sweden) 71 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 71 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 71 Lee Slattery (Britain) 71 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 71 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 71 Garrick Porteous (Britain) 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 72 Gary Stal (France) 72 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 72 Petr Gal (Czech Republic) 81 Daniel Im (U.S.) 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 72 Edouard Dubois (France) 72 Berry Henson (U.S.) 72 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 Steven Jeppesen (Sweden) 72 Andrew McArthur (Britain) 72 Tom Lewis (Britain) 72 Chris Doak (Britain) 72 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 72 Chris Hanson (Britain) 72 73 Robert Rock (Britain) 73 Craig Lee (Britain) 73 Stuart Manley (Britain) 73 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 73 Sam Walker (Britain) 73 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 73 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 73 Victor Riu (France) 73 Romain Wattel (France) 73 Shiv Kapur (India) 73 Rasmus Hjelm (Denmark) 73 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 73 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 73 Mark Foster (Britain) 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 73 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 73 Michael Hoey (Britain) 73 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 73 Thomas Levet (France) 73 74 Richard Finch (Britain) 74 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 74 Brett Rumford (Australia) 74 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 74 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 74 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 74 Gregory Bourdy (France) 74 Jack Doherty (Britain) 74 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 74 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 74 Simon Griffiths (Britain) 74 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 74 Jesper Billing (Sweden) 74 Christian Gloet (Denmark) 74 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 74 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 74 Peter Vejgaard (Denmark) 74 Adrien Saddier (France) 74 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 74 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 74 Jesper Gaardsdal (Sweden) 74 Gregory Havret (France) 74 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 74 75 Oscar Zetterwall (Sweden) 75 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 75 Graeme Storm (Britain) 75 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 75 John Parry (Britain) 75 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 75 Jose-Filipe Lima (Portugal) 75 Phillip Price (Britain) 75 Nicolai Kristensen (Denmark) 75 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 75 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 75 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 75 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 75 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 75 John Hahn (U.S.) 75 Jonas Magnusson (Sweden) 75 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 75 Francois Calmels (France) 75 Paul Waring (Britain) 75 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 75 Mike Miller (U.S.) 75 76 Steve Webster (Britain) 76 Mark Haastrup (Denmark) 76 Peter Gustafsson (Sweden) 76 Richard Green (Australia) 76 David Horsey (Britain) 76 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 76 Daniel Lokke (Denmark) 76 Daniel Gavins (Britain) 76 Mads Sogaard (Denmark) 76 James Morrison (Britain) 76 Jamie Elson (Britain) 76 Adam Gee (Britain) 76 David Higgins (Ireland) 76 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 76 David Howell (Britain) 76 Keith Horne (South Africa) 76 James Kingston (South Africa) 76 77 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 77 James Heath (Britain) 77 Simon Dyson (Britain) 77 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 77 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 77 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 77 Julien Quesne (France) 77 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 77 Marco Crespi (Italy) 77 Chris Wood (Britain) 77 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 77 78 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 78 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 78 Anthony Wall (Britain) 78 Brinson Paolini (U.S.) 78 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 78 Thomas Norret (Denmark) 78 79 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 79 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 79 Jacob Glennemo (Sweden) 79 Thriston Lawrence (South Africa) 79 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 79 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 79 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 79 80 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 80 Justin Walters (South Africa) 80 Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 80 82 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 82 84 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 84 Krister Eriksson (Sweden) 84 WDW Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 78 WDW Maximilian Kiefer (Germany)