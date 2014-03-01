March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Tshwane Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Centurion 198 Ross Fisher (Britain) 66 65 67 203 Michael Hoey (Britain) 69 65 69 204 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 68 65 71 Simon Dyson (Britain) 65 68 71 205 Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 66 70 69 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 69 69 67 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 65 69 71 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 65 69 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 66 68 71 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 70 65 70 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 68 69 68 206 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 70 67 69 Robert Rock (Britain) 70 71 65 Jake Roos (South Africa) 69 65 72 207 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 67 65 75 Chris Wood (Britain) 67 68 72 208 James Kamte (South Africa) 72 69 67 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 68 70 Heinrich Bruiners (South Africa) 69 70 69 Keith Horne (South Africa) 74 67 67 Paul Waring (Britain) 70 70 68 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 70 69 69 209 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 71 66 72 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 70 65 74 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 72 69 68 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 67 71 71 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 70 71 Justin Harding (South Africa) 70 67 72 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 68 71 70 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 70 70 69 Ruan De Smidt (South Africa) 69 71 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 69 70 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 68 71 70 210 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 71 67 72 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 73 68 69 James Kingston (South Africa) 71 69 70 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 68 71 71 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 69 71 70 Alex Haindl (South Africa) 72 68 70 211 Shiv Kapur (India) 67 74 70 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 70 70 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 72 67 72 James Morrison (Britain) 69 70 72 George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 70 71 212 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 67 74 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 69 71 David Howell (Britain) 69 69 74 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 66 72 74 Marc Warren (Britain) 73 68 71 Jean Hugo (South Africa) 68 68 76 Callum Mowat (South Africa) 72 69 71 Jared Harvey (South Africa) 66 72 74 Vaughn Groenewald (South Africa) 71 68 73 213 Ryan Cairns (Zimbabwe) 70 69 74 CJ Du Plessis (South Africa) 71 69 73 214 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 69 73 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 69 71 74 Warren Abery (South Africa) 71 70 73 215 Louis De Jager (South Africa) 71 69 75 Jack Doherty (Britain) 69 71 75 Anthony Wall (Britain) 68 71 76 Tyrone Mordt (South Africa) 70 71 74 216 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 70 70 76 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 70 71 75 Doug McGuigan (South Africa) 71 70 75 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 69 69 78 Tyrone Ferreira (South Africa) 72 69 75 217 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 72 69 76