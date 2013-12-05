Golf-Lee motors away in final round for six-stroke Kia Classic win
March 27 South Korean Lee Mi-rim turned a close Kia Classic into a procession, charging clear for a six-stroke victory in Carslbad, California on Sunday.
Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge at the par-72 course on Thursday in Sun City holes played rounds -5 Luke Donald (Britain) 11 -5 -3 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 12 -3 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 6 -3 -2 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 6 -2 -1 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 11 -1 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 10 -1 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 9 -1 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 8 -1 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 8 -1 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 7 -1 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 7 -1 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7 -1 0 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 12 Par Matteo Manassero (Italy) 12 Par Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 10 Par Richard Sterne (South Africa) 9 Par Victor Dubuisson (France) 8 Par 1 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 11 1 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 8 1 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 6 1 2 D.A. Points (U.S.) 9 2 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 8 2 Branden Grace (South Africa) 7 2 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 7 2 3 David Lynn (Britain) 12 3 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 12 3 Ernie Els (South Africa) 7 3 4 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 12 4 Justin Rose (Britain) 8 4 8 Peter Senior (Australia) 10 8 TOP10 AFTER COMPLETE ROUND
March 27 South Korean Lee Mi-rim turned a close Kia Classic into a procession, charging clear for a six-stroke victory in Carslbad, California on Sunday.
March 26 Jon Rahm blamed a loud noise, reported as a slamming portable toilet door, for a poor chip shot at the final hole that cost him a chance of forcing extra holes in his final against Dustin Johnson at the WGC-Dell Match Play on Sunday.
March 27 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1903 2. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1753 3. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1751 4. (7) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1256 5. (4) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1140 6. (6) Pat Perez (U.S.) 1041 7. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1036 8. (8) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 926 9. (11) Marc Leishman (Australia) 847 10. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 838 11. (10) Gary Woodland (U.S.)