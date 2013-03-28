Golf-McIlroy rues cruel ricochet that leaves him five back
April 7 A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.
March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Trophee Hassan II at the par-72 course on Thursday in Agadir holes played rounds -8 Marcel Siem (Germany) 18 64 -5 Alvaro Velasco (Spain) 18 67 -4 David Horsey (Britain) 18 68 Graeme Storm (Britain) 18 68 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 18 68 -3 Craig Lee (Britain) 18 69 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 18 69 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 18 69 -2 Gregory Havret (France) 18 70 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 18 70 -1 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 18 71 Justin Walters (South Africa) 18 71 Scott Arnold (Australia) 18 71 Julien Quesne (France) 18 71 Paul Waring (Britain) 18 71 David Howell (Britain) 18 71 Kang Kyung-Nam (South Korea) 18 71 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 18 71 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 17 Santiago Luna (Spain) 17 0 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 18 72 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 18 72 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 18 72 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 18 72 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 18 72 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 18 72 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 18 72 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 18 72 Daniel Popovic (Australia) 18 72 Scott Henry (Britain) 18 72 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 18 72 1 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 18 73 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 18 73 Brett Rumford (Australia) 18 73 Alexander Levy (France) 18 73 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 18 73 Ewan Porter (Australia) 18 73 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 18 73 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 18 73 Rhys Davies (Britain) 18 73 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 18 73 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 18 73 Robert Rock (Britain) 18 73 John Parry (Britain) 18 73 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 18 73 Chris Paisley (Britain) 18 73 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 18 73 David Higgins (Ireland) 18 73 2 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 18 74 David Drysdale (Britain) 18 74 George Murray (Britain) 18 74 Lee Slattery (Britain) 18 74 James Morrison (Britain) 18 74 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 18 74 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 18 74 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 18 74 Michael Hoey (Britain) 18 74 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 18 74 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 18 74 Steve Webster (Britain) 18 74 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 18 74 3 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 18 75 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 18 75 Richard Green (Australia) 18 75 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 18 75 Anthony Snobeck (France) 18 75 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 18 75 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 18 75 Thomas Levet (France) 18 75 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 18 75 Christian Cevaer (France) 18 75 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 18 75 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 17 4 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 18 76 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 18 76 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 18 76 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 18 76 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 18 76 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 18 76 James Busby (Britain) 18 76 Sam Little (Britain) 18 76 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 18 76 Robert Coles (Britain) 18 76 Guillaume Cambis (France) 18 76 Peter Erofejeff (Finland) 18 76 5 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 18 77 Romain Wattel (France) 18 77 Richard Bland (Britain) 18 77 Keith Horne (South Africa) 18 77 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 18 77 Jamie Elson (Britain) 18 77 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 18 77 Younes El Hassani (Morocco) 18 77 6 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 18 78 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 18 78 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 18 78 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 18 78 Amine Joudar (Morocco) 18 78 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 18 78 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 18 78 Matthew Zions (Australia) 18 78 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 18 78 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 18 78 7 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 18 79 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 18 79 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 18 79 Chris Doak (Britain) 18 79 Sam Walker (Britain) 18 79 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 18 79 Gary Orr (Britain) 18 79 Phillip Price (Britain) 18 79 8 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 80 Faycal Serghini (Morocco) 18 80 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 18 80 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 18 80 Mark Tullo (Chile) 18 80 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 18 80 Seve Benson (Britain) 18 80 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 18 80 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 18 80 9 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 18 81 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 18 81 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 18 81 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 18 81 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 18 81 10 Mark Foster (Britain) 18 82 Marco Crespi (Italy) 18 82 Mustapha El Maouas (Morocco) 18 82 11 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 18 83 Gregory Bourdy (France) 18 83 Max Glauert (Germany) 18 83 12 Carl Yuan (China) 18 84 Gary Boyd (Britain) 18 84 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 18 84 13 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 18 85 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 18 85 Callum Macaulay (Britain) 18 85 WDW Jakub Svoboda (Czech Republic) TOP10 AFTER COMPLETE ROUND -8 Marcel Siem (Germany) 64 -5 Alvaro Velasco (Spain) 67 -4 David Horsey (Britain) 68 Graeme Storm (Britain) 68 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 68 -3 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 69 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 69 -2 Gregory Havret (France) 70 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Justin Rose said a couple of key mistakes kept him from having a run at the lead in Friday's second round at the U.S. Masters and expected calm weather and faster greens to play to his strengths this weekend.