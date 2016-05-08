May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Trophee Hassan II at the par-72 course on Sunday in Rabat
PLAY-OFF
1 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) after 2
2 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) after 2
REGULAR ROUNDS
-5 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 71 68 74 70
Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 71 71 72 69
-4 Clement Berardo (France) 70 73 68 73
Robert Rock (Britain) 74 70 70 70
-3 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 72 72 71 70
Chris Hanson (Britain) 72 71 67 75
-2 David Dixon (Britain) 73 71 67 75
-1 Jose-Filipe Lima (Portugal) 72 70 73 72
Kristopher Mueck (Australia) 72 70 73 72
0 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 76 69 73
Jason Scrivener (Australia) 68 71 75 74
Joshua White (Britain) 73 69 70 76
1 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 74 69 73 73
2 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 71 74 71 74
Matthew Nixon (Britain) 75 72 70 73
3 Adrien Saddier (France) 69 72 73 77
Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 75 72 76 68
Jack Senior (Britain) 72 70 75 74
Seve Benson (Britain) 72 71 72 76
Nick Marsh (Britain) 73 72 73 73
Paul Dunne (Ireland) 72 76 69 74
4 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 73 71 76
Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 73 71 78
Oliver Fisher (Britain) 74 70 72 76
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 72 73 75 72
Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 71 74 74 73
Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 74 70 76 72
Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 69 75 70 78
Max Orrin (Britain) 71 75 71 75
Francesco Laporta (Italy) 68 70 76 78
5 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 70 74 76 73
Borja Virto (Spain) 69 70 76 78
Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 72 75 70 76
6 Scott Henry (Britain) 71 71 73 79
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 72 76 75
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) 72 70 73 79
Steve Webster (Britain) 74 72 74 74
Thomas Linard (France) 68 77 75 74
Alexander Levy (France) 71 75 71 77
Benjamin Hebert (France) 76 72 72 74
Anthony Wall (Britain) 75 71 73 75
Todd Sinnott (Australia) 75 72 75 72
7 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 77 71 70 77
Tom Lewis (Britain) 71 75 75 74
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 71 69 77 78
Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 73 73 71 78
8 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 76 72 75 73
Zander Lombard (South Africa) 70 70 77 79
Richard McEvoy (Britain) 73 71 74 78
Gary Hurley (Ireland) 71 76 75 74
Sebastien Gros (France) 77 70 76 73
Gary King (Britain) 71 70 75 80
Daniel Im (U.S.) 71 69 77 79
Simon Griffiths (Britain) 74 74 74 74
9 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 73 73 75 76
Ben Eccles (Australia) 70 75 77 75
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 75 71 73 78
Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 69 76 75 77
10 Gregory Bourdy (France) 74 74 74 76
Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 70 74 78 76
Dimitrios Papadatos (Australia) 72 74 71 81
Shiv Kapur (India) 72 73 79 74
11 Stuart Manley (Britain) 77 71 77 74
Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 76 72 72 79
Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 74 74 76 75
Faycal Serghini (Morocco) 71 72 76 80
Peter Gustafsson (Sweden) 72 76 74 77
Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 74 74 75 76
Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 77 67 74 81
Chris Doak (Britain) 72 73 78 76
13 Cyril Bouniol (France) 76 72 78 75
Toshinori Muto (Japan) 71 75 76 79
14 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 71 72 78 81
15 Jean Hugo (South Africa) 76 72 77 78
18 Younes El Hassani (Morocco) 69 79 83 75