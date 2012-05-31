Golf-Fowler seeks to tighten up game before U.S. Open
June 7 World number eight Rickie Fowler hopes to use this week’s St. Jude Classic to fine-tune his game heading into the U.S. Open.
May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading first-round scores from the Wales Open at the par-71 Celtic Manor course in Newport on Thursday 67 Lee Slattery (Britain) 67 68 Marcel Siem (Germany) 68 Tim Sluiter (Netherlands) 68 69 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 69 Joel Sjoholm (Sweden) 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 69 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 70 Steven O'Hara (Britain) 70 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 71 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 71 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 71 David Horsey (Britain) 71 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 71 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 Jamie Elson (Britain) 71 72 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 Chris Wood (Britain) 72 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 Mark Foster (Britain) 72 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 72 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 72 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 72 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 72
June 7 World number eight Rickie Fowler hopes to use this week’s St. Jude Classic to fine-tune his game heading into the U.S. Open.
June 6 Former British Open champion Stewart Cink will contest his first major championship in nearly two years after coming through sectional qualifying to earn a spot in next week’s U.S. Open.