Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour European Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Bad Griesbach PLAY-OFF 1 Alexander Levy (France) after 2 2 Ross Fisher (Britain) after 2 REGULAR ROUNDS -19 Alexander Levy (France) 62 63 69 Ross Fisher (Britain) 65 65 64 -16 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 63 65 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 66 63 68 -15 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 63 68 67 -14 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 67 64 68 -13 Jean Hugo (South Africa) 66 66 68 Richard Bland (Britain) 67 67 66 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 68 66 66 Gregory Havret (France) 68 67 65 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 67 64 69 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 66 67 67 -12 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 68 66 67 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 65 66 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 68 64 69 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 69 66 66 Richard Green (Australia) 67 68 66 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 67 68 66 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 67 70 64 -11 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 69 66 67 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 64 71 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 69 66 67 Renato Paratore (Italy) 65 71 66 -10 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 67 67 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 68 68 67 Anirban Lahiri (India) 68 68 67 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 66 69 -9 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 70 68 66 Marcel Schneider (Germany) 67 69 68 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 66 68 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 68 68 68 David Howell (Britain) 69 68 67 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 68 68 68 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 66 68 70 Lee Soo-Min (Korea) 66 67 71 -8 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 67 68 70 Steve Webster (Britain) 66 69 70 Luke List (U.S.) 68 68 69 -7 Daniel Im (U.S.) 66 72 68 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 70 66 70 Stuart Manley (Britain) 69 68 69 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 66 71 69 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 67 69 Nicolo Ravano (Italy) 67 68 71 Francesco Laporta (Italy) 67 68 71 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 69 68 69 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 66 69 71 Thomas Linard (France) 70 68 68 -6 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 66 68 73 Chris Paisley (Britain) 71 66 70 David Horsey (Britain) 69 69 69 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 67 71 Tom Lewis (Britain) 67 68 72 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 67 71 69 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 68 70 69 Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 69 68 70 -5 Max Rottluff (Germany) 67 69 72 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 70 67 71 Roope Kakko (Finland) 68 69 71 Justin Walters (South Africa) 66 69 73 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 71 67 70 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 70 68 70 -4 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 68 70 71 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 70 67 72 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 70 67 72 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 67 69 73 -2 Ryan Evans (Britain) 68 70 73 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 70 68 73 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 69 73
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste