Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European PGA Tour European Masters at the par-71 course on Friday in Crans-Montana holes played rounds -9 Julien Quesne (France) 36 68 65 -8 Danny Willett (Britain) 36 67 67 -7 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 36 69 66 -6 David Howell (Britain) 36 66 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 36 70 66 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 36 68 68 Robert Coles (Britain) 36 66 70 -5 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 36 69 68 Romain Wattel (France) 36 67 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 36 68 69 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 36 69 68 Sam Little (Britain) 33 67 -4 Scott Barr (Australia) 36 66 72 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 36 69 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 36 68 70 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 36 69 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 36 63 75 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 36 67 71 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 36 65 73 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 36 65 73 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 36 71 67 Michael Hoey (Britain) 36 70 68 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 36 68 70 Thomas Levet (France) 36 68 70 Richard Finch (Britain) 36 70 68 Graeme Storm (Britain) 36 68 70 -3 Simon Dyson (Britain) 36 69 70 Brett Rumford (Australia) 36 71 68 Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 36 70 69 Phillip Price (Britain) 36 68 71 Victor Dubuisson (France) 36 68 71 Markus Brier (Austria) 36 67 72 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 36 72 67 -2 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 36 70 70 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 36 72 68 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 36 69 71 Marcel Siem (Germany) 36 68 72 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 36 71 69 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 36 74 66 David Lipsky (U.S.) 36 70 70 Steve Webster (Britain) 36 69 71 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 36 70 70 Ross Fisher (Britain) 36 70 70 Alex Cejka (Germany) 36 69 71 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 36 69 71 -1 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 36 68 73 Benjamin Hebert (France) 36 72 69 Berry Henson (U.S.) 36 68 73 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 36 70 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 36 71 70 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 36 72 69 Rhys Davies (Britain) 36 66 75 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 36 71 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 36 69 72 David Lynn (Britain) 36 73 68 Gregory Havret (France) 36 69 72 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 34 72 0 David Drysdale (Britain) 36 68 74 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 36 72 70 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 36 70 72 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 36 71 71 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 36 68 74 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 36 77 65 Darren Clarke (Britain) 36 72 70 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 36 69 73 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 36 71 71 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 36 72 70 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 36 71 71 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 36 70 72 Branden Grace (South Africa) 36 70 72 Lee Slattery (Britain) 36 68 74 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 36 71 71 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 36 70 72 Angelo Que (Philippines) 36 71 71 Chris Wood (Britain) 36 71 71 Marcus Both (Australia) 36 72 70 Marc Warren (Britain) 36 76 66 Mark Foster (Britain) 36 72 70 Adrien Saddier (France) 36 70 72 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 34 67 Benjamin Rusch (Switzerland) 33 75 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 33 72 1 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 36 67 76 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 36 73 70 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 36 69 74 Keith Horne (South Africa) 36 70 73 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 36 71 72 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 36 70 73 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 36 72 71 David Horsey (Britain) 36 71 72 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 36 70 73 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 36 71 72 Peter Karmis (South Africa) 36 71 72 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 36 69 74 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 36 70 73 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 36 71 72 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 36 72 71 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 36 71 72 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 36 74 69 2 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 36 73 71 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 36 70 74 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 36 69 75 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 36 72 72 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 36 72 72 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 36 67 77 3 Francisco Valera (Spain) 36 72 73 Maximilian Walz (Germany) 36 69 76 Himmat Rai (India) 36 71 74 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 36 74 71 4 Shiv Kapur (India) 36 73 73 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 36 71 75 Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 36 78 68 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 36 72 74 Martin Rominger (Switzerland) 36 68 78 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 36 72 74 Edouard Amacher (Switzerland) 36 72 74 Gary Boyd (Britain) 36 73 73 Ken Benz (Switzerland) 36 73 73 Matthew Zions (Australia) 36 74 72 Pablo Martin (Spain) 36 77 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 36 72 74 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 36 74 72 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 36 74 72 5 Anirban Lahiri (India) 36 66 81 Paul Casey (Britain) 36 73 74 Rich Beem (U.S.) 36 72 75 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 36 74 73 Namchok Tantipokhakul (Thailand) 36 74 73 Roger Furrer (Switzerland) 36 75 72 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 36 72 75 6 George Murray (Britain) 36 70 78 Greg Norman (Australia) 36 75 73 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 36 71 77 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 36 73 75 7 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 36 72 77 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 36 74 75 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 36 73 76 Joonas Granberg (Finland) 36 76 73 8 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 36 72 78 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 36 75 75 James Morrison (Britain) 36 71 79 James Kingston (South Africa) 36 73 77 9 Digvijay Singh (India) 36 78 73 Andy Zhang (China) 36 72 79 Tom Lewis (Britain) 36 77 74 10 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 36 81 71 Ross Bain (Britain) 36 77 75 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 36 74 78 12 Chiragh Kumar (India) 36 77 77 13 Damian Ulrich (Switzerland) 36 76 79 Zaw Moe (Myanmar) 36 78 77 14 Michael Thannhaeuser (Germany) 36 72 84 Richard Green (Australia) 36 79 77 16 Joel Girrbach (Switzerland) 36 77 81 20 Sven Struever (Germany) 34 82 RET Paul Waring (Britain) 71