June 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Wales Open third round scores
at the par-71 course in Newport on Saturday:
206 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 68 67
207 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 74 69 64
Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 66 71
208 Tim Sluiter (Netherlands) 68 72 68
209 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 75 68 66
Marcel Siem (Germany) 68 75 66
210 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 71 68
Mark Foster (Britain) 72 69 69
Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 70 69
211 David Lynn (Britain) 73 71 67
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 71 72 68
Gregory Bourdy (France) 74 69 68
Richard Sterne (South Africa) 73 69 69
Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 71 69
212 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 76 68 68
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 69 74 69
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 73 68 71
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 72 69 71
213 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 77 70 66
Romain Wattel (France) 73 72 68
Keith Horne (South Africa) 79 66 68
Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 69 74 70
Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 69 71
Raphael Jacquelin (France) 76 65 72
Chris Wood (Britain) 72 67 74
214 Federico Colombo (Italy) 79 68 67
Oscar Floren (Sweden) 78 69 67
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 72 73 69
Brett Rumford (Australia) 74 70 70
Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 77 67 70
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 74 69 71
David Drysdale (Britain) 72 71 71
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 74 71
Robert Coles (Britain) 73 69 72
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 69 75
Lee Slattery (Britain) 67 71 76