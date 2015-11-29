REFILE-Golf-Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dunhill Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Malelane -15 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 66 67 70 70 -11 Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 72 67 68 -10 Benjamin Hebert (France) 68 70 68 72 -9 Sebastien Gros (France) 71 72 63 73 -8 Matt Ford (Britain) 67 74 69 70 Thomas Linard (France) 72 71 67 70 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 70 71 71 -7 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 72 74 64 Branden Grace (South Africa) 71 73 66 71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 74 65 74 68 -6 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 71 71 72 68 Shaun Norris (South Africa) 70 70 71 71 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 71 70 70 71 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 69 73 66 74 Tom Murray (Britain) 71 71 69 71 Pablo Martin (Spain) 69 69 75 69 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 70 72 67 73 -5 Rhys West (South Africa) 71 73 69 70 Romain Wattel (France) 73 71 72 67 Vaughn Groenewald (South Africa) 68 73 70 72 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 72 71 68 Justin Walters (South Africa) 73 70 71 69 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 69 69 74 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 69 75 72 67 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 72 68 72 71 Keith Horne (South Africa) 70 72 69 72 -4 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 70 72 71 71 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 73 70 70 71 Andrew Georgiou (South Africa) 73 70 72 69 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 69 70 72 73 -3 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 72 70 73 70 Ryan Evans (Britain) 71 70 71 73 Doug McGuigan (South Africa) 69 72 72 72 -2 Alex Haindl (South Africa) 71 72 74 69 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 68 70 77 71 Jean-Paul Strydom (South Africa) 68 75 69 74 Andrew Curlewis (South Africa) 70 72 69 75 Laurie Canter (Britain) 71 73 71 71 Daniel Im (U.S.) 70 74 71 71 -1 Renato Paratore (Italy) 73 69 74 71 0 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 75 69 75 69 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 70 74 71 73 Ben Evans (Britain) 71 69 73 75 1 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 68 74 69 78 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 74 69 69 77 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 71 76 71 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 75 67 73 74 Jacques Blaauw (South Africa) 73 70 74 72 Chris Hanson (Britain) 70 71 75 73 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 70 73 73 73 2 Colin Nel (South Africa) 69 75 75 71 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 71 72 72 75 Linus Gillgren (Sweden) 70 74 73 73 3 Clement Berardo (France) 73 69 72 77 Lyle Rowe (South Africa) 69 73 72 77 Rourke Van der Spuy (South Africa) 73 70 77 71 4 Tyrone Mordt (South Africa) 73 71 73 75 Christiaan Basson (South Africa) 64 76 72 80 5 Mark Williams (South Africa) 67 72 76 78 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 71 70 76 76 Louis De Jager (South Africa) 72 70 73 78 6 Lindani Ndwandwe (South Africa) 69 75 74 76 7 Tyrone Ferreira (South Africa) 71 73 76 75 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 72 70 71 82 9 Lee Slattery (Britain) 72 70 75 80
May 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 13.29 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.58 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.78 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.39 6. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.23 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.43 10. (10) Justin Thomas (